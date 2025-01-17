Events in and around Spokane this weekend

C

Broadway Rave

Fri, Jan. 17 at 8:30 pm

The District Bar

Banned Together Screening

Sun, Jan. 19 from 2-4 pm

Coeur d'Alene Public Library

five can't-miss events happening around the Inland Northwest this weekend.See even more events in our calendar listings I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel superior for my decade-plus-long obsession with the Wicked stage musical amid all the buzz coming from themovie. We musical theater nerds have been here at Shiz for a long time! But I digress, please join us at the most swankified place in town — the District Bar — this Friday as the Broadway Rave comes to Spokane for one night only. Sing and dance to musical theater favorites fromand more with fellow theater nerds. Get dressed up in your most scandalocious, thrillifying Ozian outfit, and hit the dance floor at Spokane’s version of the Ozdust Ballroom.(MADISON PEARSON)

Since it was published in 1953, Fahrenheit 451, the dystopian novel detailing the ills of a society where books are illegal, has been widely taught in high school English. Yet, in recent years book banning has somehow become more common. For example, PEN America, an organization dedicated to protecting free expression in literature, found more than 10,000 instances of book banning during the 2023-24 school year. That’s why films like Banned Together, showing at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library a day before the presidential inauguration, are important to view. The 90-minute documentary details the story of students in Beaufort, South Carolina, who fight to reinstate books removed from their school’s library. Throughout the film, their work against censorship reveals the “dark forces behind the accelerating wave of book bans in the U.S.” (COLTON RASANEN)

Jupiter's Eye Book Cafe Grand Opening

Fri, Jan. 17 from 10 am-8 pm

Jupiter's Eye Book Cafe

God's Away on Business

Fri, Jan. 17 at 7 pm

Hamilton Studio

Masterworks 4: Beethoven vs. AI

Sat, Jan. 18 at 7:30 pm and Sun, Jan. 19 at 3 pm

The Fox Theater

As far as I’m concerned, cities can always use more independently owned bookstores. New bookstores mean new places to browse and find books that fit your niche and support small businesses. Jupiter’s Eye Book Cafe celebrates its grand opening this Friday with festivities featuring food, drinks, a special guest appearance and book signing by Legends & Lattes author Travis Baldree, and, of course, plenty of tomes to peruse. Jupiter’s Eye specializes in mystery, sci-fi and fantasy books, but also offers a selection of beer, wine, coffee and tea. I see many cozy bookstore weekends in the future for all of Spokane’s bookworms! (MADISON PEARSON)Tom Waits, a burlesque dancer and an opera singer walk into a church. That may sound like the start of a joke, but it’s the core of a show that local opera soprano Madeline McNeill put together back in 2023 at the West Central Abbey. Backed by a four-piece band and with visual support from burlesque dancer Miss Nickie B, the performance brought unique life to Waits’ hardscrabble dark musical poetry. That performance was recorded for the documentarywhich hopes to make the film festival rounds this year. If you want to get a taste of the experience live, McNeill and Co. are running things back for a concert at Hamilton Studio. While this round might lack some of the locational religious overtones, don’t expect any drop off in musical gusto. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

The buzz over AI isn’t limited to technophiles and companies hungry for the next big sales driver. The classical music world also feels the lure of the cutting-edge. Case in point: Ludwig van Beethoven’s unfinished Tenth Symphony. At the time of the composer’s death in 1827, it existed only in a few dozen fragments and mentions that Beethoven himself made in correspondence. The prospect of ever holding a completed score was the stuff of fiction. But more than three decades later, Beethoven X: The AI Project sought to overcome that deficit by using AI to write speculative third and fourth movements. A team of musicians and scientists led by the composer Walter Werzowa fed Beethoven’s body of work into an AI model and trained it to predict the unwritten notes. Audiences will get a taste of those differently derived results at the Spokane Symphony’s Masterworks concert this weekend when, as part of a larger all-Beethoven program, the orchestra performs Cooper’s roughly 20-minute opening movement followed by the much shorter AI-generated scherzo. (E.J. IANNELLI)