Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: How It Works

click to enlarge Bulgogi Fajitas from Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

READY

See which menus call to you! All of the three-course menus are included in this guide. You can also search for restaurants by price, neighborhood and cuisine at InlanderRestaurantWeek.com.

Each restaurant's three-course menu is priced at either $25, $35 or $45. Some restaurants may offer add-ons or upgrades on their menu for a clearly marked price.

Check the menu to see if the restaurant you've chosen takes reservations. If they do, make one. Reservations can fill up quickly during Restaurant Week.



GO

You already know the price of your meal, but tax and tip aren't included in that set price. Don't forget to tip!

Local just tastes better! So look for the local wine, beer, cider, spirits, seltzer and coffee highlighted on every single menu.

We've made it easy to support Big Table and CDAIDE when you eat out during Inlander Restaurant Week. Look for the QR codes on every three-course menu. Big Table and CDAIDE provide care for hospitality workers in crisis, assisting with everything from medical and dental care to energy bills.















DOUBLE YOUR DONATION

Donations made to Big Table and CDAIDE during Inlander Restaurant Week will be matched by the STCU Here For Good Foundation. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000.







Making Sense of the Menus

There are more vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options on the menus this year than ever before. Here's how to read the menus: DF means the dish is dairy-free. GF means the dish is gluten-free. GFA means substitutions are available to make it gluten-free. V stands for vegetarian, while V+ means the item is vegan and entirely plant-based.

RESERVATIONS

Not all restaurants take reservations, but if they do, you'll see "reservations recommended" in red at the bottom of the restaurant's menu. If you don't see reservations recommended, then assume this restaurant seats guests on a first come, first served basis.

HOURS

While Inlander Restaurant Week is primarily a dinner event, some restaurants are offering their menus at lunch, too. The hours listed on the menus in this guide outline when the restaurants are serving the three-course menu. You'll also find a list of all the menus serving their Restaurant Week menu at lunch on InlanderRestaurantWeek.com.

DRINK LOCAL

Inlander Restaurant Week is all about celebrating the incredible chefs and restaurants in our area. It's also about bringing attention to the incredible beer, cider, wine, spirits and more made right here at home. Look for Drink Local specials on every single Restaurant Week menu. Cheers!

MENU AVAILABILITY

Most participating restaurants will be offering their full menu alongside their Restaurant Week offerings, and others will be limiting availability. Listings for restaurants that are only offering their three-course Restaurant Week menu will be marked "3-Course Only."