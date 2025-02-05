Inlander Restaurant Week 2025 features 20+ brand-new and first-time participants for diners to discover

click to enlarge Butternut Squash Pizza with Pepperoni and Ricotta For the Love of God Brewing & Pizza

One of diners' favorite things about Inlander Restaurant Week is that it offers a great chance to get out and try new places. For those looking to check out the region's newest eateries, as well as some that are participating in the event for the first time (or returning after a hiatus), there are lots of options.

Several newly opened restaurants since last year's event are diving in head first, ranging from pizzerias to craft breweries to fine dining. To make the most of the experience, consider going with a group to sample a variety of dishes from among the participating eateries' fixed-price, three-course menus. The hardest part, now, is up to you. Which will you choose?

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD BREWING & PIZZA

Located in Northwest Spokane's charming Audubon neighborhood, For the Love of God Brewing & Pizza has been bringing IPAs, lagers and a wide selection of sours to the Inland Northwest since opening in 2019. The family friendly brewery's $35 menu is available for lunch and dinner, and features small plates like breadsticks, artichoke dip and Caesar salad to whet palates for the main course, a crispy-crusted Neopolitan-style pizza. For Restaurant Week, choose from traditional Margherita, sausage mushroom or the creative butternut squash. End your meal with housemade gelato, and maybe another pint of beer like the Guava Guava sour, brewed with pink guava, vanilla beans and milk sugar.

EMRYS BEER & MEAD WORKS

Opening last June in Liberty Lake's NoLL (short for North Liberty Lake) hub of the city's River District, Emrys is bringing mead to the forefront of the Inland Northwest's beverage scene. The meadery resurrects the historically crafted honey-based alcohol, but pairs it with ooey-gooey smashburgers and other handhelds. As you enjoy the "nectar of the gods," munch on Emrys' $25 gastropub menu. Available for lunch and dinner, start off with their loaded fries, house pretzels or rotating soups. The second course brings smashburgers and more. Then get your sugar kick from a soda float, bread pudding or chocolate pie. Don't forget to taste history with a pint of their housemade mead or beer.

CENTENNIAL RESTAURANT

Inside the Centennial Hotel on the North Bank of the Spokane River, the Centennial Restaurant offers an upscale dining experience paired with great riverside views. Its $35 dinner menu (available daily from 4-10 pm) starts with your choice of caprese salad, sunchoke soup or bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with brie. The main course is going more of a handheld route, with banh mi or Cajun chicken sandwiches, as well as a rib plate. For the cherry on top, revel in the Centennial sundae, bread pudding or beignets, a deep-fried French pastry.

INDICANA

Bringing Mexican-Indian fusion food to Spokane's South Perry District, Indicana was opened in October 2024 by chef Noreen Hiskey and her business partner (and former Spiceology CEO) Chip Overstreet. Indicana brings out the best of both cuisine's flavors with creative combinations. To sample its $45 Restaurant Week menu, it's best to make a dinner reservation (4-9 pm) to ensure your seat. For starters, options include the curry "rip and dip," crispy cauliflower and choripán, a crusty bread filled with manchego cheese and topped with chorizo. The main course highlights Indicana's mango enchiladas, tamarind glazed pork ribs and popular banana-leaf-wrapped salmon. Satisfy your sweet tooth with chai tres leches or mango lassi panna cotta for dessert.

MORTY'S TAP & GRILLE

The perfect place to bring your family or watch the game, Morty's Tap & Grille has been an upper South Hill staple since 2007. While beloved for its casual pub food fare served across all three meals of the day, Morty's $25 Restaurant Week menu takes things up a notch with appetizers like crostini topped with whipped brie and a housemade Jack Daniel's candied bacon jam, blue cheese steak medallions, or roasted Brussels sprouts. Dig into their balsamic steak sandwich, crispy pork chop, or fish and chips for your entree. Dessert offers childhood favorites like a waffle crisp sundae, mason jar mud pie and root beer float.

PURE NORTHWEST

Taking over the former home of the Red Lion Pub in downtown Spokane, Pure Northwest was started by four friends who've long worked together in the local restaurant industry. They redesigned the wood-paneled pub into a more sophisticated atmosphere, where beautiful cocktails and tasty trendy bites — all inspired by the Pacific Northwest — are now served. Pure Northwest's $35 Restaurant Week menu is available for dinner, between 6 and 9 pm. On the menu is a popular old Red Lion appetizer of fried bread, along with soups, salads and pasta to leave guests feeling full and happy.

click to enlarge Tart Trio Torra Tea

TORRA TEA

Tea and whiskey lovers alike are in for a treat with this new Scottish-inspired high tea shop and craft cocktail bar in Spokane Valley. Torra Tea's $45 menu transports diners to the Highlands with sausage rolls, savory pies and more. For dessert, enjoy cranachan, a Scottish cream dessert with raspberries, mini cakes and tarts. Sip on craft cocktails like an Earl Gray martini using the local Revival Tea Company's blend for a tipsy tea time.

SAUCED!

Serving hot and thick Detroit-style pizzas, Sauced! was opened inside YaYa Brewing Co.'s Spokane Valley taproom last summer by the ownership team behind downtown's Heritage Bar & Kitchen. True to its name, Sauced! is bringing all the sauces for your dipping pleasure. Its $25 Restaurant Week menu includes plenty of deep-fried goodness like onion rings and crispy chicken wings. The main course showcases Sauced!'s garlic parmesan sauce pizza with beef and other toppings, and a red sauce pie with crispy fried chicken. There's also a meatball submarine sandwich. If you're a carb lover (who's not?), go for the fried bread dessert with cinnamon and sugar and either a berry reduction or a chocolate drizzle on top.

THE BOARD ROOM AT SWING LOUNGE DOWNTOWN

Work up an appetite with screen golf at the Swing Lounge Downtown and then head to the Board Room to dive into a three-course menu ($35) of pub-grub favorites like chicken wings, pulled pork sliders, smashburgers, pork tacos and quesadillas. For the final course, pick either cheesecake with blackberry lemon compote and chocolate drizzle, or, if you're 21 or over, maybe the "Skrew & Brew" night cap, a combo of Screwball peanut butter whiskey and cold brew coffee. Golfing is not required to dine, but if you think the odds are in your favor — or maybe your stomach is just stuffed to the brim — enter into Swing's golf contest for your third course instead and get three swing attempts to win $300+ in prizes.

TONY'S ON THE LAKE

Nestled on the east side of Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tony's on the Lake offers diners scenic views while noshing on Italian-inspired cuisine and sipping on wine from its extensive offerings. Tony's $45 Restaurant Week menu includes appetizers like housemade meatballs, salad and arancini. For the second course, dig into gnocchi Bolognese, halibut or baseball sirloin. Coffee lovers can delight in their traditional tiramisu for dessert; there's also panna cotta with a strawberry basil compote. When life gives Tony's lemons, they make limoncello cheesecake — the final dessert offering on their Restaurant Week menu.

