Events: Have a Super Summer

Emerge Block Party

Get your fill of local North Idaho art at Emerge's annual Block Party featuring work from over 150 artists. Founded in 2014 by Jeni Hegsted, Emerge has long championed a diverse art scene in Coeur d'Alene, and the Block Party shows off just that. This year attendees can expect film, performances, painters, sculptors and more lining the streets near Emerge's gallery on Second and Lakeside in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Along with all of the fun activities available to the community, the art show is juried by a panel of professional artists and members of the local art community. Not only is this event highly anticipated by regional art lovers, but it also serves as Emerge's biggest fundraising event of the year, supporting its mission of bringing low-cost and free arts education to all. Fri, July 12 from 5 pm-midnight, free (paid preview event on Thu, July 11 at 7 pm), Emerge, emergecda.com

Silver Mountain Brewsfest

There's nothing better than sunshine, beer and a breathtaking view. Breathe in that mountain air with a brew in your hand and adventure in your heart at this year's Silver Mountain Brewsfest. This is the perfect opportunity to sample the craft offerings of breweries and cideries from around the Inland Northwest and local favorites only available in select taprooms while enjoying scenic views and live music from The Moops, Robin Barrett & Coyote Kings and Meghan Sullivan. Each attendee receives a ride on Silver Mountain's scenic gondola, a tasting mug and six drink tickets. Sat, Aug. 10 from 1-6 pm, $44-$65, Silver Mountain Resort, silvermt.com

Unity in the Community

When I hear people say "Spokane is boring" or "There's nothing to do here," I often wonder if they've tried stepping out into the community and getting involved first-hand. If you're guilty of saying these phrases, try attending one of the city's most beloved annual events, Unity in the Community. The event is all about expanding diversity and cultural awareness to citizens through community building. There, you'll see vendors, community resources, cultural food, performances and much more. Under the warm light of the summer sun, you might find the community you've been searching for. A little joy can go a long way! Sat, Aug. 17 from 10 am-3 pm, free, Riverfront Park, nwunity.org

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

I don't think it's a reach to call The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival one of the most star-studded events ever to grace a Spokane stage. The three-day comedy festival held at the shiny new ONE Spokane Stadium packs in performances from some of the biggest names in comedy as well as home-grown comics looking to grow their audience. The lineup includes funny guys Kevin Hart and Tom Segura along with Spokane-born-and-raised comedy queen Kelsey Cook. You can also catch comedians Bobby Lee, Jessica Kirson, Shane Gillis, James McCann, Nate Marshall and others. If you're looking to laugh, look no further. Aug. 23-25, $63-$135, ONE Spokane Stadium, greatoutdoorscomedyfestival.com