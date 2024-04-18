From flower to soda, here are some of the popular items to try out this 4/20

What better way to celebrate the start of spring and 4/20 than with a shopping spree?

With a ton of deals and sales, it's the perfect time to run to a dispensary to stock up on goods and try out some new items. But with such a wide variety to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to get started.

Whether you're wanting to try a new strain or different products like disposables or drinks, there are plenty of new and popular items to choose from, so here are some popular picks to heighten your 4/20 excursions. Check local retailers for availability.

K.SAVAGE SWISS WATCH

From Tacoma, K.Savage Cannabis Supply Co.'s indica dominant Swiss Watch is derived from two other strains — Gary Payton and Runtz. According to Leafly, Swiss Watch has a bold, stunning look and is a fragrant flower with a sweetness and an aroma reminiscent of burnt rubber. Checking all of the boxes for a quality bud, Swiss Watch has a loud and relaxing effect, perfect for any day of the week, and according to K.Savage's Instagram, it "reads '4:20' twenty four hours a day, seven days a week with absolute precision."

MFUSED TWISTED DISPOSABLES

Cannabis disposables are becoming increasingly popular for various reasons — they have a more subtle aroma and are convenient and easy to use. One popular brand is Mfused with their TWISTED disposables, which come in a variety of flavors like Blue Razz, Horchata Heaven and more. Each device is specially designed for each type of oil inside and has a cold start feature that helps prevent clogs, as well as temperature control features that let you create your ideal experience every time. Mfused's TWISTED disposables are sleek with a USB-C charging port, and have a high potency from melted THCa diamonds.

MARY JONES SODA

Sometimes an edible doesn't cut it, especially on a warm and sunny day where a crisp, cold beverage is calling your name. Mary Jones makes cannabis infused sodas with classic flavors like root beer and green apple, and each bottle contains 10 mg of THC. These sodas are fast-acting, and can serve as a good alternative for folks who have a difficult time getting high from edibles or those just looking to sip on a relaxing, sweet drink. Mary Jones' sodas have the same familiar flavors as its parent company Jones Soda, which started in 1995 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is known for using pure cane sugar and packaging that incorporates fun and unique photos.

PACIFIC & PINE LIVE ROSIN CARTRIDGE

Located in the Columbia Basin, Pacific & Pine produces all-natural products using sustainable growing practices such as drip irrigation to reduce water waste and biodegradable weed suppression mulch. They don't use synthetic salts or harmful chemicals to help preserve nature around their farms and produce a quality product. The live rosin cartridges are pesticide free, and strains like an aromatic and sweet Huckleberry Milkshake is full of nostalgic Pacific Northwest flavors. These cartridges are great for those who don't want to buy single-use disposables but still want to have a discrete, easy way to consume cannabis while promoting sustainability from growing to consuming.

♦