Sink into these virtual worlds as your mind sinks into a blazed bliss

Many cannabis enthusiasts have their go-to TV shows, movies and music already picked out. It's usually something quirky or clever that lends itself to a viewer's elevated state of mind. But experienced potheads know there's nothing quite like diving into a video game after smoking a hearty bowl.

Rather than being solely a spectator, these games let you participate in your own entertainment. Between soothing games like Stardew Valley and Minecraft and erratically chaotic games like Splatoon and Mario Kart, there really is a game for every cannabis connoisseur out there.

Stardew Valley

After a long, tiring workweek, it can be enjoyable to thrust yourself into an even more laborious job — like simulated farming. You don't have to be an actual agrarian to succeed in

, you just need positive vibes and a quirky disposition. Plus, if farming isn't your thing, there are a ton of different ways to pass the time. You could traverse the mines in search of artifacts and other treasures, or you could spend the entire day fishing... that is, if you're able to complete the fishing minigame while under the influence. Start gameplay as sober as possible so you have some sense of what you should be doing, which is why an edible is the perfect pairing.



Splatoon 3

This is like what would happen if a first-person shooting game was actually fun. Instead of bullets, you're stuck squirting colorful ink at the ground and your opponents. The explosion of color alone makes it a lovely game to play with an

mind. Also,

is just objectively a funny game — there is literally a mode where you are stealing eggs from a bunch of fish and returning them to a bear who plans on making them into his dinner. Even if you're not much of a competitive gamer, you can still deck out your character in the cutest clothes to show off to all your squiddy friends.



Minecraft

There isn't much to say about the power of

that probably hasn't been said before. It's the best-selling game of all time, and seemingly everyone has some understanding of the game. I mean, the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture hosted an entire exhibition dedicated to the game a few months ago. While this game can be played a handful of ways, gamers recommend a relaxing night of creative play. Perhaps build an entire village out of diamond and gold blocks and then blow it all up with loads of TNT, or fly around the map and discover its unknown wonders. You can also play in survival mode, but beware of falling into lava. (Not that I've ever done that.)



New Pokémon Snap

There is nothing quite like the relaxing nostalgia that comes with the

On the surface, you're just a humble photographer helping a professor research the inhabitants of some local islands. But as you move from eerie jungles and underwater caverns to icy mountainscapes and ancient ruins, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of unparalleled beauty — or at least that's what people say it looks like while stoned. The game also progresses at a steady pace and rewards players for replaying each level, so you don't have to worry about being left behind in a blazed stupor.



♦