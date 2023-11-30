Gifts for the Golden Hearted

Here's the deal: There are oodles of causes that deserve a donation in lieu of a gift in someone's name, and there's no denying that's a meaningful present, especially for folks who already have everything. But there's also no denying it's fun to have something tangible to open on Christmas morning. Luckily, unlike most other problems (I'm looking at you, 2023), this situation offers the opportunity for a win-win solution! Here are gifts that not only bring Christmas morning delight, but also benefit worthy causes.

SPOKANE SYMPHONY TICKETS

For people already coping with bulging closets, consider the ethereal gift of music, and grab a pair of tickets for the Spokane Symphony Masterworks "Holly Rachs" concert on Jan. 20 and 21. Rising star conductor Holly Hyun Choe is a champion of women composers. She'll be joined by pianist Charlie Albright, who's passionate about music education, graces stages all over the world and was born in Centralia, Washington. Your gift-ees will thrill to Rachmaninoff's dazzling "Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor" and swoon over Brahms' passionate "Symphony No. 3 in F Major." $19-$68 • spokanesymphony.org

DOG TAG CHARM

A $125 donation to the Spokane Parks Foundation allows you to claim a unique, stainless steel fence charm inscribed with a personalized message — use the space for the recipient's name or the name of a precious pet. Charms are currently hanging on the old Howard Street blue bridge but will someday, thanks to donations like yours, find a permanent home at the Riverfront Park Paw Park when it's completed. Choose from charms shaped like dog bones, butterflies or a simple circle. $125 • givebutter.com/charms

DINNER BASKET

Christ Kitchen's assorted and beautifully packaged gourmet foods and mixes are created by women experiencing poverty, whom the organization serves through fellowship and support as well as critical job training and work experience. Consider the dinner basket ($46), which includes a whole meal's worth of mixes: vegetable soup, rice, cornbread and a choice of desserts. There are loads of options at a wide range of price points, from $3.50 for "soulful cider" to the $225 "epic assortment." $3.50 to $225 • 2410 N. Monroe St. • christkitchen.org • Select items also sold at local grocery stores.

SANTA EXPRESS SHOP

Kids need to get in on the act of giving, and there's no better place for them to shop than at the annual Santa Express. Each kid, aged 4 to 12, receives assistance from a volunteer elf who will help them select items ranging from $1 to $12 for everyone on their list. The elf also helps wrap the presents! All proceeds go to Vanessa Behan, a center offering short-term emergency child care, parenting classes, crisis counseling and more, all with the goal of keeping children and parents safe and healthy, which is a pretty awesome gift. Open through Dec. 22 • $1-$12 • Spokane Valley Mall • 14700 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

CARE AFFAIR TICKETS

Coeur d'Alene is a world-class destination, and serving all those tourists (and us locals) requires a battalion of restaurant and hospitality industry workers. It's a tough, often seasonal, industry. CDAIDE helps North Idaho hospitality workers with financial aid, access to health care, and mentoring. Help them out in their mission, while ensuring your giftee has an evening to remember, by grabbing tickets to the annual Care Affair on April 11, 2024. The soiree features a meal created by Sysco, appetizers created by local chefs and a chance to keep the giving going by bidding on auction items. $75 per ticket • cdaide.org

MINECRAFT MERCH

Museums offer the amazing gift of opening our eyes to other ways of seeing and thinking, and our vibrant Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture is a real gem. There's still time to visit its current Minecraft exhibit through the end of the year. And the museum's gift shop is the perfect place to find a plethora of Minecraft merch, with a portion of sales supporting the museum's ongoing culture and education efforts. Of course, there are also plenty of other gift options at the shop, including a small-but-delightful selection of books, as well as artwork, puzzles and craft kits. Parking's free and you don't need to pay for admission to shop. Prices vary • The MAC • 2316 W. First Ave. • northwestmuseum.org

CONSCIOUS STEP SOCKS

Toasty warm socks are something everyone can use, and at Kizuri, you'll find a compelling selection of Conscious Step socks. As you browse the array of colors and clever designs, know that every purchase supports one of Conscious Step's partner organizations in efforts including everything from saving cats and dogs to supporting mental health and treating HIV. And keep in mind Kizuri's own niche, which is to offer products that are ethically sourced, fair trade, earth friendly or local. $15 • Kizuri • 35 W. Main Ave. ♦