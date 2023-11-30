Gifts for Music Lovers

Being a music lover comes in all shapes, sizes and tones. Music provides the propulsive heartbeat for many of our lives, but nobody plays to exactly the same beat. For some, music is a blissful solitary escape to be listened to alone to drown out the cacophonous sound of the hustling and bustling world around us. For others, music is the ultimate live communal experience, one where thousands of strangers can pack themselves together under one roof to sing along with their favorite tunes at the top of their lungs. Folks can also experience music as a personal craft or creative hobby, bringing new music into the world via the instruments they play and the songs that they sing. Sure, this can make it somewhat hard to know exactly what to get for the music lovers in your life, but here's a few gamut-spanning suggestions.

2024 CONCERT TICKETS

Will we ever do a gift guide for musical lovers that doesn't include concert tickets? Probably not. Why mess with a slam-dunk gift? There are many noteworthy shows on the 2024 calendar for the concert fiend in your life. No matter what local venue is their go-to, there are already a plethora of options: Knitting Factory (Zeds Dead, Silversun Pickups, Plain White Ts, Sarah Jaroz, Dirtwire), Spokane Arena (Blake Shelton, Bryan Adams), The Fox (Pink Martini, Postmodern Jukebox), Northern Quest (Melissa Etheridge, Hinder), Spokane Tribe Casino (Flogging Molly), The District Bar (Slothrust), etc. Already dreaming of outdoor concerts next summer? Blink-182, Noah Kahan, Tyler Childers, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have all locked in dates at The Gorge, while Northern Quest's summer lineup already has booked shows featuring Sammy Hagar, Needtobreathe, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, and Boyz II Men. Plus, concert tickets are one thing you can also buy for yourself to accompany the giftee and feel way less guilty about it. Prices vary • Available via online ticket sites

CUSTOM LEATHER MUSIC JOURNAL

While we may be going to an ever more digital world, having a tactile version of one's musical works feels essential for any real musician. Enter Coeur d'Alene-based Hank Belle Journals, which specialize in handcrafting sewn-bound leather journals. Among the Etsy shop's robust offerings are custom music journals that can be filled with all musical staves or ones that have a combo of musical staves on one page and standard journal pages for notes/lyrics on the facing page. Coming in a variety of styles, these handsome journals might actually encourage musical creation because the recipient will want to be seen carrying them around, so they'll alway be on hand when inspiration strikes. $64-$94 • etsy.com/shop/HankBelleJournals

THE LONG EAR TOTE BAG

There are plenty of great record stores in the Inland Northwest, but there's only one that celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Coeur d'Alene's The Long Ear has been making North Idaho sound sweeter for a half century, so why not show off one's vinyl aficionado bona fides by carrying around records in one of the shop's extremely price-friendly tote bags? There are two options of totes (one is a 50th anniversary edition), which both sport the Long Ear's logo with its laid back, headphone-adored rabbit vibing out while resting against a mushroom. For a more robust gift, deliver the tote filled with some of the Long Ear's extensive collection of used vinyl, CDs (they're weirdly trendy with kids these days!) or some of 2023's best new albums (Boygenius' The Record was still in stock last time I popped in). $5 • The Long Ear • 1620 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

MUSIC LESSONS

There are few gifts that keep on giving as much as music lessons. Whether they're for a music-loving kid in your life or an adult who's always wanted to learn an instrument but hesitated to take the plunge, getting that ball rolling could provide years of musical joy to the giftee's life. In Spokane, Music Plus Learning Center has teachers who specialize in violin, voice, percussion, piano, flute, cello, bass and ukulele. Out in the Valley, the Imaginative Music Studio in Spokane Valley can teach piano, guitar, voice, bass, cello and songwriting to the young'uns. Just remember, only gift lessons for an instrument that won't drive you mad if you have to constantly hear it being practiced! $16-$150 • Music Plus Learning Center • 7315 N. Wall St., Spokane • The Imaginative Music Studio • 15803 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

SHEET MUSIC PAPER FLOWERS

While musical notation on the page can be intimidating to anyone who can't read music, the notational markings can be a thing of beauty for musicians. Spokane artist Helen Bixby makes music on the page beautiful to everyone with her handcrafted flowers made from pages of sheet music and hymnals. From singular blossoms to extravagant colorful bouquets, these paper craft creations are ideal floral decorations to spruce up any space in the home that needs a little more sonic joy (they'd look absolutely stunning in a vase on a piano). And like music itself — and unlike actual flowers — there's no threat of their beauty withering away. $5-$125 • etsy.com/shop/HBixbyArtworks

STEHR GUITARS

Anyone with enough cash can hop down to Hoffman Music or any other Spokane instrument shop and pick out a guitar off the wall, wrap it up, and slide it under the Christmas tree. But if you've got really deep pockets this holiday season, why not go above and beyond and commission a custom guitar from a local luthier? Stehr Guitars made by Joel Stehr are gorgeous works of wooden art that can sound as good as they look. While they cost more than a pretty penny, Stehr makes each beaut by hand and customizes each one based on the buyer's desires. If you've got a guitar collector in your life, picking up a Stehr might absolve you from needing to buy another gift for years. $9,500+ • stehrguitars.com

"VINTAGE" GREEN DAY IN SPOKANE PRINT OR SHIRT

Before Green Day became rock superstars with the release of 1994's Dookie, the trio served as kings of the underground punk scene. Those early days included a 1990 stop in Spokane for what was an undoubtedly sweaty, smelly and blissful night of moshing. Vintage Print + Neon commemorates that pre-fame stop in our neck of the woods with a new concert poster design for the Peaceful Valley Jam show that features the Monroe Street Bridge arching over the Green Day font logo (plus the other bands on the bill that August 1990 night). The image is available both as a print for the recipient to hang on their wall or screened across a green T-shirt. Just don't act like you were there if you weren't. Being a poser ain't punk. $25 each • Vintage Print + Neon • 914 W. Garland Ave., Spokane ♦