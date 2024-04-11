Making Memories

click to enlarge Magdalena Idzikowska illustration

The sun has gradually begun making its long-awaited appearance here in the Inland Northwest after months of gray skies, and that can only mean one thing: Summer is near!

We all know how it feels to have 10 weeks of freedom ahead of us. Ten weeks of fun in the sun and endless possibilities in the palm of our hands, yet it's what we choose to do with that freedom that makes all the difference.

Kids deserve this well-earned break from all of the hard work they've done in school throughout the year. Summer is their reward, and these camps ensure that they are not only having a blast, but feel welcomed and safe while doing so.

Each year as I compile this guide, I'm more and more impressed with just how much diversity is offered through the summer camps in the Inland Northwest. For kids who want to explore nature, the options are endless thanks to the beautiful area in which we live. They can experience hiking, rock climbing, swimming in beautiful lakes and so much more through so many different programs featured here in this guide.

For kids looking to flex their brain muscles during the summer, there are STEAM camps galore. From engineering and coding to becoming whip-smart inventors, youngsters attending these camps will walk away with valuable knowledge that will follow them throughout their lives. There are camps for music lovers, dancers, budding artists and every creative kid in between, too.

At the end of it all, children will return home talking about jumping off the camp's boat dock and all the campfire songs they sang, but they'll also tell you about the lifelong memories they've made and the incredible people who made them possible.

As seen through the almost 350 camps featured in this guide, local kids are set up for a summer of not only fun, but success, as they head off to have the best summer vacation ever.

Be safe, be well, and here's to the many memories that will be made this summer.

— MADISON PEARSON

Summer Camp Guide Editor