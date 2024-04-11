Music Camps

click to enlarge Holy Names Music Center photo Sing you heart out this summer at Holy Names.

"BE LIKE BIRD" SAXOPHONE CAMP

A camp focused on the foundations of jazz for beginner and intermediate saxophone players. Middle school age and up. Two sessions offered: July 8-Aug. 9 from 10 am-noon (Mon/Wed) or 5:30-7:30 pm (Tue/Thu) at Holy Names. Price TBD. hnmc.org



BAMBINI TODDLER TIME

These parent-toddler classes help prepare kids for preschool and invite families to preview the Nest Community School philosophies. Ages 1-3 years w/ parent. June 24-July 10, Mon/ and Wed from 8:30-10 am at Songbird Music & Arts Studio. $210. amendmusiccenter.com

COUGAR SUMMER MUSIC CAMP

A music camp for wind ensemble, jazz band, string orchestra, musical theatre and concert choir. Open to incoming 8th graders and high school-age students. Overnight and commuter options available. June 23-29 at WSU Pullman. $375-$725. music.wsu.edu

LIONEL HAMPTON MUSIC CAMP

A week of fun and making music. Camp offers specialized instruction, one-on-one study and group classes, with performances in ensembles and jam sessions. Campers choose elective courses to take each afternoon. Grades 8-12. June 16-22, overnight and day options available. At University of Idaho, Moscow. $400-$725. uidaho.edu/LHMC 208-885-6231

MUSIC CONSERVATORY OF SANDPOINT SUMMER ACADEMY

This summer academy focuses on learning the performing arts in a fun and enriching environment. Students may choose from one to four majors including youth orchestra, advanced orchestra, choir, harp, musical theater and instrument art. Ages 8+. Sessions offered July 15-Aug. 18; see site for details. $195-$450. sandpointconservatory.org

MUSIC TOGETHER

A mixed-aged music class for children and their adults. Each week, a trained teacher leads the class in singing, dancing and playing songs using child-friendly percussion instruments. Ages 0-5 and their adults. Sessions offered June 4-July 9, June 5-July 10 and June 7-July 12 at Songbird Music & Arts Studio. $126/session. amendmusiccenter.com/songbirdmusic

SINGER'S PERFORMANCE WEEK CAMP

This camp features classes in voice technique, acting, Alexander technique, auditioning, resume building, stage movement and more. Ages 15 +. Singers under 15 can enter by audition only. July 15-19 from 12-6 pm at Holy Names. $240-$265. hnmc.org

SONGBIRD PIANO CAMP

Children explore the world of piano in a group setting. No prior piano experience is necessary. Ages 8-12. July 22-26, daily from 9 am-1:30 pm at Songbird Music & Arts Studio. $150. amendmusiccenter.com/songbirdmusic