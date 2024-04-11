click to enlarge Regional Theatre of the Palouse photo The Regional Theatre of the Palouse offers a wide array of theater camps.

ADVENTURES IN DRAMA ACTING CAMP

This class is designed to give students the fundamental building blocks for creating a character. In teaching the essential elements of acting, a diverse set of performance games are played to reinforce important ideas. The final day ends with a showcase performance of scenes from Broadway shows for family and friends. Grades 7-12. July 29-Aug. 2 at University High School. $285. svsummertheatre.com/camps

CAMP CARROUSEL

A theater camp consisting of a new theme each week. Themes for 2024 include "Delightfully Disney" (June 17-21), "Animal Paradise" (July 8-12), "Christmas in July" (July 15-19) and "Broadway Stars" (July 22-26). Coed, ages 8-15. Exact location TBD. $299/week; scholarships and discounts available. cstidaho.com

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Students learn life lessons and foundational theater skills in this weeklong camp which journeys through Willy Wonka's delicious chocolate factory. Children learn the play, practice their parts and perform for family at the end of the week. Grades 4-7. July 8-12 at Ponderosa Elementary School. $250. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

CHENEY PARKS & REC THEATER CAMP

Campers play theater games teaching basic principles of theater: movement, improvisation, memorization, following direction, etc. Stage Left resident artists give a brief interactive presentation on their area of expertise. Campers rehearse a short play to be presented on Friday. Ages 8-12. July 15-19 from 9 am-2 pm at Cheney City Hall. $150. cityofcheney.org

CRUSHING THE CALLBACK AUDITION

In this weeklong masterclass, students are equipped with tips and tricks for navigating their next audition callback. All students will mock audition for High School Musical with a theater song of their choice.Students will then receive a ‚Äúcallback‚Äù for specific roles in the mock production and prepare for their callback accordingly. Grades 7-12. Aug. 5-9 at University High School. $285. svsummertheatre.com/camps

CYT NORTH IDAHO THEATER CAMPS

Weeklong, themed musical theater day camps in a faith-based environment are designed to create a hands-on theater experience focused on building performance skills, self confidence and teamwork. Camps include "CYT Goes to the Movies!", "The Greatest Show!", "From Books to Broadway" and "The Little Mermaid Jr." Ages 5-18. Sessions offered weekly from July 8-Aug. 2 at Prairie Avenue Community Church in Hayden. $235/week. cytnorthidaho.org

CYT SPOKANE: HATS OFF TO BROADWAY

A camp for theater-lovers to hone in their performance skills by performing musical selections from award-winning musicals. Ages 8-18. Sessions offered July 8-12 and July 15-19 from 9 am-noon and 1-4 pm at the CYT Spokane facility. $190. cytspokane.org

DC CONNELLY: PETER PAN

This weeklong musical theater camp features water games, team competitions, fun activities, singing, dancing, acting and more in a faith-based environment. The week culminates in a performance of Peter Pan for friends and family. Ages 6-18. July 22-26 from 10 am-2 pm. Location TBD. $220. dconnellyenterprises.com

DC CONNELLY: TANGLED

This weeklong musical theater camp features water games, team competitions, fun activities, singing, dancing, acting and more in a faith-based environment. The week culminates in a performance of Tangled. Ages 6-18. July 24-28 from 10 am-2 pm. Location TBD. $230. dconnellyenterprises.com

HESPERUS ARTS MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE

Training during this session includes voice, dance and acting. Campers also receive a workbook and skills evaluation. This camp is intensive and focuses on performance authority, polishing skills, improv, audition prep and enhancing talent. Coed, ages 12-18. July 8-11 from 9 am-4 pm at River City Church, Spokane. $390. nbccamps.com 800-406-3626

HESPERUS JUNIOR MUSICAL THEATRE DAY CAMP

This theater camp is designed to help aspiring actors and singers improve their voice quality, gain confidence in their dancing skills and work to become top-level performers in a faith-based environment. Ages 10-18. July 8-11 at River City Church, Spokane. $350. nbccamps.com

MUSICAL THEATRE: FINDING YOUR VOICE

This triple-threat training camp tackles the fundamentals of singing, acting and dance. Led by industry professionals, students develop confidence and stage presence through a group-choreographed musical number as well as musical theatre duets. Facilitated by Andrea Olsen with guest artist appearances. Grades 9-12. July 22-26 at University High School. $285. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PETER PAN

Students learn and perform J. M. Barrie‚Äôs story of Peter Pan, a boy who can fly, and his adventures on the island of Neverland with Wendy and her brothers, Tinker Bell, Lost Boys, Piccadillies and the pirate Captain Hook. Grades 2-4. July 15-19 at Ponderosa Elementary School. $250. svsummertheatre.com

REGIONAL THEATRE OF THE PALOUSE SUMMER CAMPS

This year's RTOP summer camp offerings include "Stepping into the Spotlight" (June 17-21), "Wonderful World of Disney" (June 24-28), "Hollywood Premiere" (July 8-12) and "Broadway Show Review" (July 15-19). June 17-July 19; meets Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon and 1-4 pm, Fri is 9 am-3:30 for all campers. $135. rtoptheatre.org 509-334-0750

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATER CAMP

Explore the world of musical theater and learn hits from Disney's Frozen. This fast-paced, high-energy camp is appropriate for both beginners and experienced performers. Special guests share different aspects of musical theater, including singing, dancing and acting. Grades 4-9. July 8-12 from 9 am-4 pm at St. George's School. $300. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SONGBIRD THEATRE CAMPS

These themed camps teach the craft of theater through activities and a final showcase. Themes include "Space" (July 15-19), "Storybook" (Aug. 5-9) and "Circus" (Aug. 19-23), Ages 6-7. Held 8:45 am-noon at Songbird Music & Arts Studio. $180. amendmusiccenter.com/songbirdmusic

SPOKANE CHILDREN'S THEATRE: A TREE CALLED AESOP

Learn about classic fables like the Tortoise and the Hare while building confidence through participating in theater activities with others. Ages 8-12. July 10-12 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $230. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SPOKANE CHILDREN'S THEATRE: GINGERBREAD GIRL

Learn about and perform classic fairytale stories while building confidence through theater activities with other. Ages 8-12. June 24-28 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $230. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SPOKANE CHILDREN'S THEATRE: HERCULES

Learn the tale of the famous Greek hero, Hercules and build confidence by participating in theater activities with others. Ages 10-13. July 15-19 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $230. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SPOKANE CHILDREN'S THEATRE: STONE SOUP

Spend a week doing exciting theater activities designed to build confidence and enhance creativity with others. The week ends with a showcase for families. Ages 6-8. June 17-21 from 9 am-12 pm or 12:30-3:30 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $115. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SPOKANE CHILDREN'S THEATRE: THE SLEEPLESS PRINCESS

A princess can't sleep and calls on everyone in the land to help in this weeklong theater camp aimed at building confidence and theater skills.There is a showcase for families on Friday. Ages 8-12. July 22-26 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $230. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SPOKANE CIVIC THEATRE SUMMER ACADEMY

Three sessions of themed theater camps including "The Cat in the Hat" (July 8-12), "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" (July 22-26) and "Click, Clack, Moo" (Aug. 12-16). Each camp culminates in a performance for family on the last day. Ages 5-8. Each session runs daily from 9:30-10:45 am. $125. spokanecivictheatre.com

SUMMER STAGE DRAMA CAMP

Have fun while learning through imaginative theater activities designed to build confidence and boost creativity on stage and off. Students of all skill levels team up for storytelling, improvisation and acting games. The final day of camp includes a performance for family and friends. Ages 6-11. July 15-19 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $179. spokanerec.org

SUPER-FRIENDS!

Sunnyville residents desperately need help! Weathergirl has put a spell on the entire town so that it never stops raining. The Super-friends are up to the challenge of taking down Weathergirl and restoring sunshine and smiles to Sunnyville once again! Grades 2-4. Aug. 5-9 at University High School. $250. svsummertheatre.com/camps

TEEN CAMP: THE LIGHTNING THIEF

This two-week intensive camp for teens culminates with two weekends of live, full performances in costumes and makeup with props, sets and more. Campers will receive scripts and have an opportunity to work with the musical's director over the summer, prior to camp starting. Ages 13-18. July 29-Aug. 11, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. Price TBD. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy embark on a mystery tour to the Land of Narnia through the wardrobe. Students learn their parts, practice and perform the play for their families at the end of the week. Grades 3-6. July 22-26 at University High School. $250. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

THE WIZARD OF OZ

In this classic L. Frank Baum inspired story, a tornado whirls young Dorothy and her dog Toto off to the magical world of Oz. Children learn the play, practice their parts and perform for family at the end of the week. Grades 3-6. June 24-28 at University High School. $250. svsummertheatre.com/camps