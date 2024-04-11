click to enlarge Saint George’s School photo Explore different cultures through crafts at Saint George’s.

AROUND THE WORLD COOKING CAMP

Kids learn how to cook various dishes from countries like Greece, Mexico, Japan and West Africa while getting hands-on cooking experience, developing confidence and taking home recipes. Ages 8-12. July 15-18; meets from 2-4 pm at Second Harvest, Spokane. $100. secondharvestkitchen.org



BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SPOKANE COUNTY SUMMER DAY CAMPS

These camps feature full-day (9 am-6 pm) summer programs and activities for youth and teens. Campers must be Club members ($30 /year). Grades 1-12. Lunch and afternoon snack included. Extended hours (7-9 am daily) offered for an additional fee. Offered from June 24-Aug. 9. More information online. Camps offered at The Club at Keystone, the LSG Club, the Northtown Club and Trent Elementary. bgcspokane.org

CAMP CASLO

Each week is based on a theme, providing campers opportunities to play recreational games, make arts and crafts, go on field trips, hikes and walks, and participate in the Cheney Library‚Äôs summer reading program. Ages 5-12. Sessions offered June 17-Aug. 16 at the Wren Pierson Community Center, Cheney. $240/week. cityofcheney.org

CAMP DART-LO

This forested, 51-acre camp on the Little Spokane River offers archery, leadership, outdoor activities, swimming, storytelling and more. Bus transportation also offered from several Spokane and Spokane Valley drop-off locations. Grades Pre-K-8. Ten weeklong sessions offered June 17-Aug 23; meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-4:15 pm (extended hours and bus transportation from select locations available). $260/session. campfireinc.org

CAMP DART-LO TEEN LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Program Aides in Learning (PALS) is a program for teens in grades 6-9 offering hands-on training and experience with camper groups. Teens work with adults and younger campers to develop camp program skills, behavior management and teaching skills. During the PALs program, teens enjoy traditional camp activities while guiding younger campers in outdoor play, communications, service-learning and team-building. Jr. PALS (grades 6-8) is July 15-Aug. 2; Sr. PALS (grades 7-9) is June 24-July 3. Youth in grades 8-12 can also serve as a Camper Buddy, assisting special needs campers. Application process/prerequisites needed. $260-$360. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAMP IMAGINE

A no-cost, one-week summer mini camp for incoming Spokane Public Schools 1-5 graders. Camp consists of various activities outdoors as well as educational crafts and more. Sessions offered June 24-27, july 8-11 and July 22-25, Mon-Thu from 8 am-noon at Browne, Linwood, Scott, Willard and Wilson Elementary. Free. spokaneschools.org

CAMP KA-MEE-LIN

The City of Post Falls hosts this summer day camp offering a variety of fun and safe outdoor enrichment programs including swimming, crafts, games, weekly field trips and more throughout 11 weeks of themed sessions like "Space Adventures" and "Wizarding World." Ages K-6. Sessions offered June 17-Aug. 30, camp meets from 9 am-3:30 pm, with extended care options available. Leader-in-Training opportunities also available. $190-$240/week. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN OUTBACKER DAY CAMPS

A traditional rustic day camp for youth on Lake Coeur d'Alene, accessible only by boat. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and much more. Grades 1-6. Sessions offered weekly from July 14-Aug. 15. Programming runs 8:30 am-4 pm each day. $260. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

COMMUNITY COLLEGES OF SPOKANE WILDERNESS WEEK

Kids make terrariums, learn knot tying, build shelters, explore geology, forage and more. Ages 7-12. July 15-19, daily from 8 am-4 pm at Spokane Falls Community College Magnuson Building. $498. ccs.spokane.edu

CAT TALES SUMMER CAMPS

Cat Tales Wildlife Center offers camps that gives kids the opportunity to experience animals up close and participate in STEAM activities. Themes include "Curious Creatures & Fearsome Features," "Wildlife Warriors," "Grossology & Animal Science" and more. Ages 5-15. Sessions offered weekly from June 18-Aug. 24 at Cat Tales Wildlife Center, Mead. $200-$250. cattales.org

GENERATION ALIVE

This camp is designed to offer students a fun and exciting opportunity to dive deep into the needs of their city. Students volunteer at local nonprofits, learning the work that goes into solving needs in their community. June 25-28 (Leadership Camp for returning campers), July 9-11 (Grades 5-8), July 23-25 (Grades 7-12) and Aug. 6-8 (Grades 6-12). $130-$200. generationalive.org

GIRL SCOUTS CAMP ASHWELL

Each week has a theme, and campers create art, explore science and go on trips related to that theme. Each week ends with a ceremony of achievement to honor badges, patches and other accomplishments from the week. Girls, grades K-8. Offered June 17-Aug. 23; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm with optional extended hours from 7:30 am-5:30 pm, at 1401 N. Ash St., Spokane. Members only for 2024. $175-$200/week; scholarships available. gsewni.org

GIZMO-CDA SUMMER CAMPS

Campers use tools and technology to create one-of-a-kind projects and build creative confidence, teamwork and problem solving skills. Sessions in 2024 include "Story Makers" (June 10-14), "Build an Electric Guitar" (July 15-19), "Makers in Space" (Aug. 19-23) and more. Ages 7-18. June 10-Aug. 23 at Gizmo-CdA. $260; scholarships available. gizmo-cda.org

INLAND CHESS ACADEMY CAMPS

A chess camp for all skill levels with opportunities for seminars and participation in a four-round tournament. Sessions offered July 9-12 and Aug. 6-9, Tue-Fri from 1-4:30 pm. At Inland Chess Academy, Spokane. $20-$90. inlandchess.org 509-822-9800

ISAAC'S SUMMER SIBLING SPOTLIGHT

A program for children whose siblings have autism or other special needs. The program aims to provide a healthy support system and coping skills through fun and engaging activities that help them navigate their lives. Ages 6-18. Sessions offered May 18-June 15. Meets every third Saturday from 11 am-1 pm at the ISAAC Foundation. Free. theisaacfoundation.org

KROC CENTER ADVENTURE CAMPS

Each week campers participate in various new activities like paddle boarding, hiking, swimming and more. Ages 10-14. Sessions offered weekly from June 17-Aug. 23, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. Some sessions include overnight stays. $195.50-$260; scholarships available. kroccda.org

KROC CENTER DISCOVERY CAMPS

Each week of camp offers a fun, new theme with crafts, games, activities and a movie. Visit the rock wall, swim in the cove pool, play gym/field games and more in a faith-based environment. Ages 6-9. Sessions offered weekly from June 10-Aug. 23, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $182-$215; scholarships available. kroccda.org

KROC CENTER EXPEDITION CAMP

Young teens try various outdoor and indoor athletic activities in a faith-based environment. Activities include biking the Hiawatha Trail, swimming, walking with alpacas and more. Coed, ages 12-14. Sessions offered weekly June 17-July 19, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center. $233-$275. kroccda.org

KROC CENTER MINI CAMPS

Mini camps allow children to focus on one activity for two hours each day. Sessions offered in 2024 include "Deep Space Sparkle Art Camp" (June 24-28; ages 4-8), "Storytelling Camp" (Aug. 5-9; ages 12-15), "Forest Friends Ballet Camp" (July 29-Aug. 2; ages 3-4) and more. June 24-Aug. 23, times vary. At the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $68-$85; scholarships available. kroccda.org

KROC CENTER PEE WEE CAMPS

Preschoolers gain social skills in a fun, safe environment. Each week is centered around a theme, and campers enjoy all the Kroc has to offer: rock climbing, swimming, arts and crafts, Bible lessons, games, scavenger hunts, science experiments and more. Ages 4-5. Sessions offered weekly from June 17-Aug. 23, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $119-$140; scholarships available. kroccda.org

MT. SPOKANE DAY CAMPS

A selection of adventure camps located on the top of Mt. Spokane. Campers explore the mountain, make friends and learn about protecting natural resources and the environment. Ages 5-15. Sessions offered June 14-Aug. 8. Three and four-day options available. $189-$299. mtspokane.com

NATURE & ADVENTURE CAMP

Campers play nature games, identify local plants and trees, practice survival skills, first-aid, basic knots, tarp shelters and safe fire building. All campers take home their own nature journal and first-aid survival kit. Ages 8-11. July 15-19 from 9 am-12 pm. Location TBD. $150. cityofcheney.org

NINJA CAMP

This camp offers professional instruction on obstacles, camp games, team-building exercises, competitions and more. Ages 5-12. Weeklong sessions offered May 27-Aug. 30. At Ninja Nation Gym. $85-$385. spokane.ninjanation.com

NATURE ADVENTURERS DAY CAMP

A day camp teaching outdoor awareness and stewardship through nature immersion, games, crafts, storytelling, songs and exploration. Ages 6-12. June 10-14 (Coeur d'Alene), June 17-21, July 8-12 and Aug. 12-16 (Spokane), July 1-5, July 8-12 and Aug. 12-16 (Sandpoint) from 9 am-3 pm daily. $395; scholarships available. twineagles.org 208-265-3685

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL ADVENTURE CAMP

Experience the outdoors every day with a new activity. Hike, rock climb, build forts, learn to use GPS and kayak/stand-up paddleboard. Grades 3-6. June 12-16 from 8-11:30 am in the Saint George's Climbing Gym. $200. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SCHWEITZER ADVENTURE CAMP

Each week, campers participate in themed adventure camps; 2024 themes include "Weird Science," "Shark Week," "Spies" and more. Includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Ages 6-10. Weekly sessions offered June 17-Aug. 16, meets Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm at Schweitzer, Sandpoint. $300. schweitzer.com 208-255-3081

SECOND HARVEST USA ROAD TRIP COOKING CAMP

This hands-on baking camp cover the basics to make meals and be safe in the kitchen. Learn about the science behind baking and get creative with food, learning important nutrition lessons along the way. Ages 8-12. June 24-27; meets from 2-4 pm at Second Harvest, Spokane. $100. secondharvestkitchen.org

SKYHAWKS DAY CAMP

A fun, safe and positive environment for kids to be introduced to a new sport each week, along with arts and crafts, swimming, field trips and other activities. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions offered June 17-Aug. 23 at Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake. $120-200/week. skyhawks.com

SOLE LEADER OF THE DAY

Campers head out on the trail or water for five days to engage in adventure-based and service-learning activities. Ages 10-12. June 24-28. Camp hosted in North Idaho; details TBA. $375. soleexperiences.org

SOLE NATURE DETECTIVES

An outdoor science camp letting young kids explore various mini-ecosystems of the natural world through free play and experiential lessons. Ages 4-6. Sessions offered June 17-9, July 22-24 and Aug. 5-7 in Sandpoint. $188. soleexperiences.org

SOLE NATURE EXPLORERS

Campers explore the natural world outdoors and learn about the environment around them during each themed day of camp. Ages 4-9. Offered June 17-21, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9 in Sandpoint. $312. soleexperiences.org

SPANISH SPEAKING WORLD DAY CAMP

This one-day culture camp takes campers on a tour throughout the Spanish speaking world with traditional food, outdoor games and a final cultural project. Grades 4-9. Aug. 10 from 9 am-3 pm at St. George's School. $75. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SPOKANE VALLEY SUMMER DAY CAMP

Each week, campers go on field trips and visit local parks. Themed camps include "Camp Carnival," "Party in Paris," "Disco Daze" and "Camp's Got Talent." Ages 6-12. Sessions offered June 17-August 23. $170/week. spokanevalley.org/recreation 509-720-5408

SUMMER DAY CAMP AT MERKEL

This camp lets kids discover new interests, make friends and gain confidence while trying something new. Activities include games, arts and crafts, sports, BMX bike riding, skate park activities and more. Ages 7-11. Weekly sessions offered June 24-Aug. 16, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $240/session. spokanerec.org

T.E.E.N. CAMP

A camp designed to help teens build competence, confidence and decision making skills for wilderness and backcountry conditions that translate into leadership, career and teamwork environments. Ages 13-18. Sessions offered July 8-19 and July 22-Aug. 2. Location TBD. $340/session. spokanevalley.org/recreation

TEEN OUTDOOR ADVENTURE DAY CAMPS

Weekly team-building activities in this small-group camp (12 participants per session) include hiking, kayaking, rafting, disc golf, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing and more. Ages 12-15. Weekly sessions offered July 15-Aug. 16; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park, Bowl & Pitcher. $399. spokanerec.org

THE NEST COMMUNITY SCHOOL SUMMER CAMP

Explore 50 acres of private Spokane Nature Conservation Land. Children will spend time outdoors and enjoy moments of open play, art programming and other activities. Ages 6-11. July 8-Aug. 23, Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm at Nest Conservation Campus. $300. nest-school.org

TWIN EAGLES EMERGING WILD LEADERS CAMP

This day camp is designed for pre-teens and young teens to connect with peers and be guided further along the journey of wilderness skills and nature based mentoring. Ages 11-14. July 1-5, daily from 9 am-3 pm at the Spokane House. $395; scholarships available. twineagles.org 208-265-3685

TWINLOW DAY CAMPS

Day campers get to do the same activities and programs as overnight campers, including nature walks, archery, swimming, kayaking, sports, games and more in a faith-based setting. Grades 1-5. Weekly sessions offered June 24-Aug. 30 (no camps from July 3-7); meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm (full) or 9 am-3 pm (half). $1,050-$2,000. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

WILDERNESS CAMP

A full day of building survival sills and testing yourself against real life survival scenarios. Skills taught/practiced include shelter, fire safety/building, tracking, foraging and more. Ages 8-12. Aug. 5-9, daily from 9 am-4 pm. Location TBD. $373. spokanevalley.org/recreation

WILDERNESS CRAFTS & FORAGING CAMP

This camp immerses kids in the fields, forests and riversides to gather natural materials to make functional crafts, tools, foods and medicine, while also learning how to identify native and non-native species, and ethical harvesting practices. Ages 8-13. June 24-28 from 9 am-3 pm at Blue Creek Bay in Coeur d'Alene. $395; scholarships available. twineagles.org 208-265-3685

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL CAMPS

Participants work on their own and in teams to problem solve and master the basics of shelter, fire, tool use and knife safety, traps, rope and knots, plant uses, animal tracking, primitive skills, navigation and more. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered from June 24-Aug. 23. At Riverside State Park. $325-$418. spokanerec.org

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL DAY CAMP

Campers experience nature and learn skills including wilderness survival, wildlife tracking, finding wild edible plants, obtaining clean water and more. Ages 8-13. June 17-21 (Sagle, Idaho) and June 24-28 (Spokane). All sessions meet 9 am-3 pm daily. $395; scholarships available. twineagles.org 208-265-3685

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP

Summer programs are designed to help children grow in their sense of belonging as they meet new people and develop lifelong friendships in a fun and adventurous atmosphere. The YMCA offers a wide variety of exciting and enriching activities for kids to engage over the summer and school breaks. Grades 1-7, maximum age of 12 years. June 19-Aug. 28, meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6:30 pm. See website for complete details. $172-$280/week. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

YOUTH OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMPS

Weekly adventures include stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, hiking, kayaking, disc golf and more. Ages 8-11. Weekly sessions offered from June 24-Aug. 30; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park's Bowl & Pitcher picnic shelter. $399/week. spokanerec.org