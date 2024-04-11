Special Needs Camps

click to enlarge Camp Sparkle photo Kids make meaningful connections at Camp Sparkle.

ABBA'S CHILD GRIEF CAMP

MiVoden is hosting this camp designed to help grieving children process the loss of someone close to them while also getting them outside to have some fun at camp. Ages 9-16. June 30-July 5 (Ages 9-12), July 23-30 (Ages 13-16). Application required; more at abbas-child.net. Free for qualifying children. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

BEATS & RHYTHMS CARDIAC CAMP

A camp for children who've been diagnosed with a cardiac defect, disease or pulmonary hypertension. Campers enjoy swimming, archery, crafts, water activities, a climbing wall, ropes course and much more, all under medical supervision. Ages 9-16. Aug. 15-18. No cost to campers; donations accepted. beatsandrhythms.org

CAMP GOODTIMES

A camp medically-supported by pediatric and oncology physicians and nurses for children affected by cancer. Highlights include college sports team visits, the tie-dye extravaganza, bass fishing day, and a host of typical camp activities. Ages 7-17. July 8-14. Includes day/resident options. Hosted at YMCA Camp Reed facilities, see website for details. ymcainw.org

CAMP JOURNEY

A camp designed for cancer patients and survivors from age 7 to 17. Campers immerse themselves in a fun-filled outdoor camp experience tailored expressly to their needs. Trained oncology staff is on-site 24/7. July 30-Aug. 5 at Ross Point in Post Falls, Idaho. Price TBD. campjourneynw.org

CAMP SPARKLE

A day camp for children and teens who have been impacted by cancer, either from a personal diagnosis or that of a loved one. Campers learn about cancer, participate in therapeutic activities and go on field trips with peers and counselors who have similar life experiences. Coed. Ages 5-17. June 24-28, daily from 9:30 am-3 pm at Manito Park. Free. cancerpathways.org/camp-sparkle

CAMP STIX

A one-week residential camp for youth with diabetes, who have an opportunity to come together and share a traditional summer camp experience at Camp Reed. Ages 9-16. July 23-29. $1,000; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org

CAMP TWIGS

A day camp for kids with diabetes, during which they'll learn about living with diabetes, participate in traditional camp activities and meet other kids their age who have diabetes. Ages 6-8. Aug. 2-4 at Camp Dart-Lo facilities in North Spokane. $250; scholarships available. stixdiabetes.org/camp-twigs

click to enlarge The Isaac Foundation photo TREK Adventure Camp packs in the fun for neuro-diverse kids.

LUTHERHAVEN CHAMP CAMP

A chance for campers with disabilities to experience all that summer camp has to offer. Campers are cared for by trained college-aged staff and paired with young servant-leaders. Activities include swimming, crafts, hikes, Bible studies, singing and more, with extra space and assistance for a fun and safe experience. Ages 8-30. June 23-26 (ages 8-18 and 18-30 only) and Aug. 4-7 (ages 8-21). $115-$310; financial assistance available. lutherhaven.com

LUTHERHAVEN FAMILY CHAMP CAMP WEEKEND

A weekend designed for families who have a child (or children) with developmental or special physical needs. Accessible activities including swimming, hikes, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. Aug. 2-4. $165/adult, $115/youth 4-12. lutherhaven.com

TREK ADVENTURES CAMP

TREK gives neuro-divergent youth the opportunity to partner with peer mentors and executive functioning coaches to learn the skills needed to confidently access their community and demonstrate independence while navigating activities of daily living. Grades 6+. Five sessions offered from June 24-Aug. 1. At Isaac's Clubhouse, Spokane. $275; scholarships available. theisaacfoundation.org 509-325-1515♦