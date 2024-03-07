Thrift shopping membership, streaming Spokane cinema; plus, new music!

THRIFT CLIQUE

Thrift shoppers, listen up! A new thrift store opened up last month in Spokane Valley, but it's not your average thrift shop. FIDDY CLUB is a membership-based thrift store where everything in the store costs just 50 cents after paying a $149 annual membership fee. Members can buy up to 50 items a day or 250 items a month at the discounted price of 50 cents and proceeds benefit the nonprofit Reclaim Project. Slotting in right next to URM Cash & Carry on East Sprague Avenue, the store carries a wide variety of items including kitchenware, shoes, furniture, books and clothes. For more information about memberships and donation drop-off, visit fiddyclub.com. (MADISON PEARSON)

SPOKANE STREAMING

Despite what you may have heard, Benny & Joon isn't the only Spokane movie that exists. If you want to check out some recent Spokane cinema, A Good Enough Day (which premiered at SpIFF 2022) arrived for rental via Amazon and Apple's platforms in mid-February. Shot at Hamilton Studios during the COVID pandemic, the film spends a day with Tyler (Trevor St. John) as he attempts to tie up loose ends and reconcile frayed relationships with those who used to be close to him. It's a tough, slow burn of a film, but if you're in the mood for an extremely quiet local drama it may be worth a rent. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 8.

ARIANA GRANDE, ETERNAL SUNSHINE

Will the pop star's latest LP stick or will it be quickly erased from our collective memory like its titular cinematic namesake might suggest?

THE LIBERTINES, ALL QUIET ON THE EASTERN ESPLANADE

The oft-tumultuous ramshackle British band have mellowed some with age, but still can craft a catchy, messy rock tune.

BLEACHERS, BLEACHERS

Jack Antonoff takes a break from ruining all our female pop stars with his awful production to make more of his own dumb music. (SETH SOMMERFELD)