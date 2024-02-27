Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp to ONE Spokane Stadium in August

Tickets for the stacked concert go on sale Friday.

By

click to enlarge Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp to ONE Spokane Stadium in August
While Spokane's new pro soccer teams — the Velocity and the Zephyr — have yet to take the pitch at the new ONE Spokane Stadium, the venue already has its first huge concert on the books.

On Friday, Aug. 9, ONE is hosting the Outlaw Music Festival, a touring fest featuring three legitimate musical legends: Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp. (Crazy, I know.) While each one of those acts could headline the new venue, the combo of the three feels like a wonderful embarrassment of riches. It's also a big get for Spokane as the only other Northwest dates for the Outlaw Music Festival currently are at the Gorge (Aug. 10) and Boise (Aug. 7).

Having Willie, Dylan and Mellencamp only bolsters an increasingly robust slate of summer concert offerings. Some previously announced standouts include Jelly Roll and Def Leopard at Spokane Arena; Kane Brown, Steve Miller Band and Third Eye Blind at Northern Quest; Ween, Primus, and the Decemberists at Spokane Pavilion; Blink-182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza and Noah Kahan at the Gorge; and Portugal. the Man and Alvvays at the Knitting Factory. In terms of ONE's offerings, there's also the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival which runs Aug. 23-25 and includes headliners like Kevin Hart and Tom Segura.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival go on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 am via TicketsWest.com and cost $60-$300. VIP package tickets for $434 are already on sale via TicketsWest.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

