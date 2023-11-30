Gifts for Wildlife Lovers

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, there's no better way to find solace than by reconnecting with nature and wildlife. Whether that means embarking on a backpacking trip or simply sitting outside in the backyard, here is a curated list of gifts that the wildlife lover in your life will be sure to go wild for.

RUSTIC FARMHOUSE BIRDHOUSE

Delight the wildlife lover on your gift list with the joy of their very own backyard bird sanctuary. This rustic farmhouse-style birdhouse is not only a charming decoration but provides a cozy home for feathered friends. With this addition to their outdoor space, your giftee won't need to venture far from home to experience the local wildlife. Each day, they can enjoy the beauty of nature and birdsong, creating a tranquil outdoor haven right at their doorstep. $33-$47 • Pet Vittles - Wild Bird West • 919 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley

CAT TALES SPONSOR A SPECIES

Nothing embodies the spirit of a wildlife lover more than a commitment to species protection. By making a donation to Cat Tales Wildlife Center's Sponsor a Species program in the recipient's name, they'll receive a digital certificate of sponsorship, a photograph and interesting facts about their chosen species. Choose from the 12 species at Cat Tales, such as Bengal tigers, wolf dogs, pumas and black bears. This is a great way to make a meaningful impact as sponsorship funds help provide direct care to the animals in Cat Tales' care, which have all been rescued from heartbreaking situations. $25-$35 • cattales.org

URBAN TRAILS:

SPOKANE AND COEUR D'ALENE

Tailored specifically for outdoor enthusiasts in the Inland Northwest, this comprehensive guidebook is a great adventuring companion. Explore the natural wonders of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, from Riverside State Park to Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, as well as Coeur d'Alene's Tubbs Hill and Canfield Mountain. This comprehensive book is a super-handy resource for discovering the region's rich wildlife and natural areas. $16.95 • Wishing Tree Books • 1410 E. 11th Ave., Spokane

ANIMAL WATERING CAN

It's likely that the nature lovers you know have a bunch of plant pals, indoors or out. Enhance their gardening experience with a unique watering can that serves as both fun decor and a practical tool for flora care. Choose from a variety of options like cans shaped as a toucan, cow, frog or flamingo! These watering cans can help make every watering session a fun and stylish affair. $14.95 • Parks Place Plants • 1510 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley ♦