The Best of the Inlander's 2023 Screen Coverage

From Barbenheimer to Dreamin' Wild to Zelda, here are some of the year's biggest Screen section stories

Dreamin' Wild certainly was the biggest Inland Northwest film of 2023.

While most of us are probably a little too addicted to our screens for TV binging, movie streaming, and video gaming, it's also true that their entertaining diversions help us stay sane in the mad, mad, mad, mad world in which we live. With that in mind, we've gathered some of the stories from the pages of the Inlander that helped us contextualize the highs and lows on the big and small screens.

  • Any discussion of pop culture in 2023 must include the phenomenon that was Barbenheimer. The release of both Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21 had people flooding cineplexes once again. The pizzaz of Barbie led it to easily be the top box office earner of 2023, while folks also turned out enough to make Oppenheimer's period drama a top 5 box office hit of the year (Christopher Nolan's brand is strong).

    Our Barbie review highlighted its vibrant visuals and subversive nature (editor's note: the star ranking is way too low!), while we also suggested some pitches for other Mattel movies that will assuredly be made in Barbie's wake.

    For Oppenheimer, we examined the fascinating career of star Cillian Murphy and our review recognized the quality filmmaking but took issue with the muddled courtroom drama the movie becomes.



  • We headed out to Airway Heights to check out Studio A, the new massive double soundstage facility that's already been used to shoot TV shows and sci-fi movies with much more to come on the horizon: Hopefully injecting new life into the Spokane film production industry.

  • While it didn't end up capturing the Game of the Year Award (that went to Baldur's Gate 3), there's no denying that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the most hyped video game of 2023. And as our review can attest... it fully delivered.







