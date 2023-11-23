Holiday Guide: Among the highlights for Dec. 22-28 are S'mores by the Shores, Winter Glow Spectacular and more

click to enlarge Coeur d'Alene resort photo Cozy up outside, lakeside.

Dec. 22

S'MORES BY THE SHORES



Looking for s'more holiday fun? Join The Coeur d'Alene Resort for a festive evening and memorable outdoor experience along the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene. Guests are invited to engage in the nostalgia of making s'mores with pre-made ingredient kits, all while escaping the winter cold by cozying up to a crackling wood-burning pit.

"It's a fun way to reconnect with family while getting outdoors and enjoying a sweet treat," says Amy VanSickle, the resort's director of marketing.

Nestled on the resort's Whispers lounge terrace, VanSickle says the S'mores by the Shores series provides spectacular views of the nearby marina and the resort's annual holiday lights display for perfect fireside ambiance. The seasonal event is a convenient, family-friendly activity for everyone, she adds.

For an extra dash of warmth, guests can complement their s'mores experience with a seasonal cocktail carafe or warm beverages. An array of hot chocolate flavors are offered, such as caramel, mint, huckleberry and coconut. Those seeking some adult beverages can choose from four boozy hot chocolates, as well as five "adult warmers." Options include varieties with Skrewball whiskey and RumChata, along with additional choices like Mexican coffee, spiked apple cider and Irish coffee.

Fire pit access operates on a first-come, first-serve basis with open seating available from 10 am to 3 pm, during which individual s'mores kits are available for $10. Reservations are required to enjoy S'mores by the Shores from 3 to 9 pm. Securing a spot grants a 50-minute time slot for up to six guests and includes individual s'more kits and one seasonal cocktail carafe ($75).

Guests of all ages are welcome to share the joy of the campfire and the spirit of the season, immersed in a special holiday experience and surrounded by warmth, joy and shared moments. n

Now through Dec. 30, daily 10 am-9 pm, prices vary, Coeur d'Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., cdaresort.com

Dec. 23

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Experience a retro holiday extravaganza as The Million Dollar Quartet takes the stage at Spokane's First Interstate Theater for the Arts, offering a journey through rock 'n' roll history and sounds of the season. Featuring Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, this seasonal musical transports audiences to the group's iconic recording session at Sun Records in December 1956. Embark on a journey through Christmases past, present and future, all while grooving to timeless holiday classics such as "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas." (AT)

3 pm and 8 pm, $54-$92, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., broadwayspokane.com

Dec. 24

LIBERTY LAKE WINTER GLOW SPECTACULAR

Enjoy some local holiday magic on Christmas Eve (or any other day of the week) with Liberty Lake's Winter Glow Spectacular. As one of the largest Christmas light displays in Eastern Washington, this annual walk-through and drive-thru light show features dazzling illuminated snowmen, trees, pathways, winter characters, circus animals and animated figures. Adding to the wonder, part of this year's seasonal spectacle includes impressive 12-foot-tall candles. All are welcome to stroll or drive through the illuminated displays that capture the festive mood and create a wonderland-like environment in Liberty Lake's Orchard Park. (AT)

Now through Jan. 1, open daily, free, Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake, winterglowspectacular.com

Dec. 25

PALISADES PARK LOOP TRAIL HIKE

Lace up your boots for a wintry hike amid the natural beauty of the Rimrock Conservation Area along the Palisades Park Loop Trail. Just a 15-minute drive from downtown Spokane, this trail is a great way to get a little bit of nature on Christmas Day without venturing too far from the city. The 3-mile loop is considered an easy and gentle trail, making it the perfect trail for both seasoned hikers and those looking for a family-friendly outing, before or after exchanging gifts. Make sure to bring your camera for the picturesque views of Spokane, Mount Spokane and the bluffs above the city. (AT)

Rimrock Conservation Area, trailhead at West Greenwood Road and South Rimrock Drive, free, wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/palisades-park

Dec. 26

QUESTMAS TOUR

Christmas may be over, but there's nothing wrong with wanting to savor the holiday season one more day by heading to Northern Quest Resort & Casino's walkthrough Questmas Tour. From the Windfall store to the River Tower, the resort comes alive with festive decorations, creating a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to explore larger-than-life holiday characters, hit an outdoor skating rink and discover seasonal decorations sprinkled throughout the resort. Complimentary hot chocolate and cider are served, adding warmth to the winter stroll. The tour (also open to private groups of 60 or fewer during nonpublic hours) offers an intimate and festive experience. Keep the holiday cheer alive and create lasting memories in this captivating yuletide setting. (AT)

Dec. 1 through Feb. 18, Mon-Thu from 4-9 pm and Fri-Sun from 12-9 pm, free, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, northernquest.com

Dec. 27

BINGO AFTER DARK

Prepare your bingo cards for the grand finale of Off the Wall's weekly Wednesday night Bingo After Dark series. This after-hours twist on the classic game promises an electrifying atmosphere, complete with enticing drink specials and a delicious late-night menu. Unleash your competitive side for a shot at different prizes, because what is winning without an added bonus? Entry for each round is free, so grab your friends for a night filled with bingo, drinks, friendly competition and entertainment. Don't miss the last chance in 2023 to experience and partake in Bingo After Dark! (AT)

8-11 pm, free, Off the Wall, 121 N. Wall St., otwspokane.com

click to enlarge Don't miss Minecraft at the MAC!

Dec. 28

MINECRAFT: THE EXHIBITION

Get your Minecraft on before it's too late by visiting the pixelated setting of "Minecraft: The Exhibition," on display until the end of the year at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. Block-by-block, this immersive touring exhibit, on its last stop before permanent retirement, brings the virtual landscapes of Minecraft to life and takes visitors on a journey through the game's creative realm. From in-game scenes, patterns and colors to 15 large-scale game characters, guests can discover the artistry behind the iconic game, which has captivated tens of millions around the world. This exhibition celebrates the creativity born within the digital landscapes of Minecraft, while also exploring its global cultural impact. Whether you're a seasoned player or a curious onlooker, don't miss the chance to delve into the game's captivating world. (AT)

Now through Dec. 31, open Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm, $11-$20, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave., northwestmuseum.org