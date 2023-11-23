Holiday Guide: Year-end events from Dec. 29-Jan. 1 include Symphony's NYE, a 1924-themed party and more

click to enlarge Spokane Symphony photo Be inspired by Beethoven at the Symphony's annual NYE concert.

Dec. 29

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA

Mamma Mia! The illustrious sounds of '70s Swedish Europop band ABBA will soon make their way to the Inland Northwest. "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" a night of dancing and singing as Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA hits Northern Quest's Pend Oreille Pavilion stage this December. Whether you're a "Dancing Queen" or a "Super Trouper," there will be a place for you among the crowd. And don't worry, the show doesn't even cost that much "Money, Money, Money." So set your "Angeleyes" on the Northern Quest Resort & Casino, and "Take a Chance on [ABBA's music]" this winter. (CR)

7:30 pm, $39-$69, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, northernquest.com

Dec. 30

TIM MEADOWS

For more than three decades now, Tim Meadows has been making us laugh. From his nine-year career on Saturday Night Live! in the '90s to appearances in cult classics like Mean Girls (where he played the principal, and will again in the film's upcoming 2024 remake), Meadows' humor knows no bounds. At the end of December, Meadows graces Spokane with his presence at the Spokane Comedy Club, making his appearance just a few days before 2024. And what better way to ring in the new year than filling the night with chuckles, chortles and just a few cackles for good measure. (CR)

Dec. 29-30, times vary, $25-$35, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave., spokanecomedyclub.com

Dec. 31

SPOKANE SYMPHONY NYE CONCERT AND PARTY LIKE IT'S 1924



While many Spokanites may spend their New Year's Eve on the couch watching Fergie interview freezing New Yorkers before the ceremonial crystal ball drop, others will be out celebrating the coming of a new year.



Fans of classical music may find themselves at the Fox Theater as the Spokane Symphony plays Beethoven's monumental Ninth Symphony. This grand piece of work is dedicated to freedom, joy and unity. The iconic symphony's last movement, Ode to Joy, is co-performed by the Spokane Symphony Chorale.



Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe conducts the orchestra, and Meg Stohlmann directs the chorale.



"The last movement is what most people get excited about," Stohlmann says. "All the previous movements are instrumental, so ending with the chorus singing kind of ends the show with a bang."



Spokane has been listening to Beethoven every New Year's Eve since the symphony began performing it in 2008.



"Even if you're not a classical music listener, I guarantee there will be something interesting for you," Stohlman says.



Those looking to celebrate in style may also find themselves at the Historic Davenport Hotel to "Party Like It's 1924."



Here, partygoers can get a feel for what Spokane may have looked like 100 years ago. Between bootleggers, burlesque dancers and vaudevillian acts, it's sure to be a night that rivals history's most hopping speakeasies at the height of the 1920s.



Music from Sacha's Supper Club Orchestra is the backdrop for the evening. Delight in Prohibition-era cocktails (don't worry, it's legal now) and a three-course meal as you revel in the nostalgia from the past century.



Don't forget to wear proper attire, too. The dress code is "The Time Traveller's Wardrobe," which means satin and silk gowns flowing to the floor, bobbed wigs and feather headpieces along with beads and jewels galore. Or, for the more masculine presenting folks, tuxedos, top hats, bow ties and mustaches will be the bee's knees.



Spokane Symphony New Year's Eve: Beethoven's Ninth: Dec. 31 at 7:30 pm, $40-$84, The Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., spokanesymphony.org



Party Like It's 1924: Dec. 31 from 8 pm-2 am, $75-$295, Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St., davenporthotelcollection.com

FREE HIKE DAY

If you're one of the many Americans who plan to make New Year's resolutions to be healthier, this may be the best day to start. On the first day of the year, all Washington state parks are open to everyone for free without a Discover Pass. Whether you plan to hike along parts of the 40-mile Centennial Trail through Riverside State Park or head up to Mount Spokane (the largest state park in Washington) it's sure to be a sweaty day of fun. Just make sure you bundle up — 2023's Jan. 1 temperatures barely breached freezing, and hypothermia is definitely not as exciting as it may seem. (CR)

All day, free, all Washington state parks, parks.wa.gov