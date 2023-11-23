Holiday Guide: Dec. 8-14 activities are the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival, Northwest Winterfest and more

click to enlarge Of course Spokane goes all out to celebrate the holidays with Bing.

TOWER OF POWER: HOLIDAY & HITS TOUR

Since 1968, Tower of Power has dominated the world of R&B and funk music. The band, with hits like "You're Still A Young Man" and "What Is Hip?", is set to fill the beautiful Fox Theater with their classic soul sound this season. This show is a bit different than TOP's typical fare, however. In addition to original songs, the group is performing classic holiday hits to get attendees in the spirit of the season. Each member of Tower of Power brings something special to the sonic landscape of every show. Whether it's a smooth saxophone solo by Tom E. Politzer or a stunning vocal riff by Emilio Castillo, the amount of talent packed into TOP is palpable. (MP)

7:30 pm, $40-$249, The Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., foxtheaterspokane.org



Dec. 9

BING CROSBY HOLIDAY FILM FESTIVAL



Spokane is known for many things. The beautiful lilacs that bloom in springtime, the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament and, of course, our connection to multimedia renaissance man Bing Crosby. Crosby lived in Spokane from around 1906 until 1925, when he left in search of his big break in Hollywood with pal Al Rinker.

The Bing Crosby Advocates, some of Bing's biggest and most enduring fans, are back with their annual showcase of Bing's best holiday films for the 17th year. On the slate this year is

Birth of the Blues, with the daylong event bookended by screenings of the holiday classic White Christmas.

"This festival began in 2006 with the renaming of the theater now known as the Bing Crosby Theater," says Brad Rovanpera, secretary of the Bing Crosby Advocates. "Bing's widow, Kathryn, came up to be there for the show, and the rest is history."

The festival's showings of White Christmas are now a tradition attended by many Spokanites, but this year's event features some extra-special content presented by president of Bing Crosby Enterprises and curator of Crosby's paper and media artifacts, Robert Bader.

"The Crosby archives have over 4,000 master recordings and hundreds of hours of archival film footage from Bing's personal collection," Rovanpera says. "Imagine all of the photos and videos you've ever taken in your life. That's what this archive is."

Bader's presentation is at 6 pm between performances by Gonzaga's a capella group The Big Bing Theory, the Zonky Jazz Band and the final screening of White Christmas. The presentation focuses on footage showing Crosby's ties to Spokane, including a commercial filmed for Washington state tourism, a 1940 promotional video for Gonzaga University, as well as footage from a 1968 documentary filmed locally about Crosby's visit to Spokane with his family.

"It shows Bing walking through his former boyhood home on Sharp, which is now the Bing Crosby House Museum," Rovanpera says. "That's what I'm most excited for. To see the Bing that we salute and idolize in that special house in Spokane." n

Dec. 9 from 10 am-10 pm, $22; ages 17 and under free, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave., bingcrosbyadvocates.org

Dec. 10

WASHINGTON-IDAHO SYMPHONY MESSIAH

It's been 281 years since George Frideric Handel's Messiah was first performed in Dublin. Since then, it's been performed probably hundreds of thousands of times around the world. Now, in 2023, the oratorio is being performed at Pullman High School by the accomplished Washington-Idaho Symphony. The orchestration contains 53 movements and takes about two hours to play in full. The Palouse Choral Society joins in to perform the intricate vocal parts while the symphony takes on all the backing instruments. Handel's Messiah is a must-see, must-hear for any music lover who wants to get into the holiday spirit. (MP)

Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 10 at 4 pm, $8-$20, Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, wa-idsymphony.org

Dec. 11

WHEATLAND BANK HORSE & CARRIAGE RIDES

Driving can be a real hassle in the winter months. If you still want to take in the beauty of Spokane's bustling downtown core, consider hopping into a horse-drawn carriage for a scenic tour. Each winter, Wheatland Bank teams up with the Downtown Spokane Partnership to bring free carriage rides to all ages. There's something magical about riding in a horse-drawn carriage while passing snow-capped trees as familiar holiday melodies flow through the crisp air. It makes Spokane feel like a big city. Riverfront Park is suddenly Central Park, and nothing matters but the hot cocoa in your hands and the holiday spirit in your heart. (MP)

Now through Dec. 24, Sat-Sun from noon-5 pm, free, Downtown Spokane, downtownspokane.org

Dec. 12

NORTHWEST WINTERFEST

So many things come to mind when thinking about the holidays: hot cocoa, cookies, snow, the smell of a pine tree and gathering with family. But the one thing I guarantee everyone looks forward to is seeing holiday lights. Northwest Winterfest does holiday lights on a grandiose scale, packing the fairground's indoor complex with giant light displays and sculptures originally hailing from the 2015 Washington State Chinese Lantern Festival that took place in Riverfront Park. Check out the holiday lights while also learning about some of the many, diverse cultural groups that reside in the Inland Northwest with presentations and painted trees that showcase cultural art created by regional artisans. (MP)

Dec. 1-31, Thu-Fri from 5-8 pm, Sat from 4-8 pm, Sun from 3-6 pm, $10-$40, Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., northwestwinterfest.com

Dec. 13

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS

If you're down to hoot and holler for the holidays, start your engines and prepare for a night of stunning beauty, hijinx and phenomenal performances. A Drag Queen Christmas features 11 RuPaul's Drag Race alumni like Heidi N Closet, Sasha Colby and Brooke Lynn Hytes plus an extra special guest appearance by singer and choreographer Todrick Hall. See fan favorites like Crystal Methyd and Jimbo the Drag Clown lip sync to remixed holiday songs, try to keep up with Alyssa Edwards' fast-paced dance routines and be prepared for plenty of surprises as these queens work the stage as you've never seen them before. (MP)



8 pm, $41-$270, The Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., foxtheaterspokane.org

Dec. 14

NIKKI GLASER

Comedian Nikki Glaser is a lesson in pushing boundaries. She doesn't sit back and stay comfortable, no. She's loud, proud and not afraid to take over the comedy world. Not only has Glaser hosted her own TV show and podcast, but she's competed on The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars. Talk about multifaceted. To top it all off, she's a nationally touring stand-up comedian. Oh and she's not even 40! Glaser's humor is frank, authentic and honest, making her show relatable to almost anyone who walks through the doors. Though her tour's name is "The Good Girl Tour," don't expect anything too tame out of Glaser — she's set to surprise you at every turn. (MP)

8 pm, $48-$170, Spokane Tribe Casino, 14300 US-2, Airway Heights, spokanetribecasino.com