Holiday Guide 2023: Counting Down the Holidays

Doesn't it often seem like all of a sudden, the holiday season is upon us? And then as soon as it is, it's gone in a blink?

Between all the gift shopping, gift wrapping, decorating, baking, cooking, parties, time with family, friends and coworkers, plus everything else, it can be natural to think there's simply no time to squeeze everything in. Not only that, but figuring out what to do in the moment when the urge strikes or you have guests to entertain can be draining, especially when trying to please everyone or overcome decision fatigue.

But it doesn't have to be this way. For this year's annual Holiday Guide issue, we made the activity planning easy. From the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) all the way through New Year's Day, we've suggested one event for each and every day. While you can follow our advice down to the last detail, we've also made sure to mention when a certain activity or event can be enjoyed another time, too. Consider it the ultimate advent calendar for the Inland Northwest, from touring the region's many holiday lights displays or even breaking away from the nonstop Christmas entertainment for a few hours.

For even more holiday season activities, make sure to also check out the extensive event calendar that follows our festive countdown to 2024, and head to Inlander.com/events for the latest updates and additions.

From all of us to all of you, Happy Holidays!

— CHEY SCOTT Inlander Arts & Culture Editor