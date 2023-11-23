Holiday Guide: Dec. 1-7 highlights include the Wonder Market, Christmas Tree Elegance and more

click to enlarge Cross off everyone's name on your shopping list at the Winter Wonderland Market.

Dec. 1

KIDZ BOP: NEVER STOP LIVE TOUR

Looking for a family-friendly concert to attend during the holidays? Then make sure to grab tickets for the KIDZ BOP Never Stop tour. KIDZ BOP releases kid-friendly covers of charting songs, all of which are sung and performed by kids. This tour's setlist includes music from the recently released KIDZ BOP 2023, which includes covers of hits like Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" and Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking." In addition to an array of new songs, choreography and special effects, attendees can look forward to the return of the Daddy Dance Off where dads take the stage with their favorite dance moves. (SSa)

7 pm, $29.50-$79.50, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., firstinterstatecenter.org

Dec. 2

WINTER WONDERLAND MARKET

As the snow begins to fall and the crisp winter air envelopes the region, the Wonder Building in Spokane's core joins the holiday festivities by getting decked out with Christmas trees and festive decor, and resurrecting its annual Winter Wonderland Market.

Shoppers can expect to find 30 to 35 vendors in the building each Saturday, including those that attend every market, plus others that appear on specific dates.

"The intention is to highlight local creators and give the people of Spokane the opportunity to find unique gifts in addition to supporting our local community here," says Danielle Chapman, general manager of the Wonder Building.

A variety of items are available at the market, including candles from Ember and Pine Co., jewelry from Junenox Designs, tea from Wicked Roots, art and dinnerware from Bones & Bouquets, and handmade dog treats from Fetch Barkery. Additionally, kids can enjoy free hot chocolate, and Chapman says holiday movies are screening in the building's east hall.

She adds that the market will be visited by some elves on Dec. 9 for a collaboration with Wishing Star Foundation, and for which there will also be fresh-cut Christmas trees available to purchase. Additionally, the Wonder Building's eateries — Uno Mas Tacos, Victory Burger, Koselig Kitchen and Victory Bar & Coffee — are open during each market day.

"You can get coffee and shop, then you can hang out, and then you can get lunch, and then if you wanted you can get drinks," Chapman says. "There's just so much to do in the building."

On Dec. 1, Victory Bar & Coffee begins serving holiday drinks like mulled wine, eggnog and holiday cocktails.

"All the vendors are local, and it's a really great time to come and pick out something that's not bought at a mall," Chapman says. "Who doesn't enjoy a handmade gift?" n

Nov. 25-Dec. 23, Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm, free, The Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St., wondermarketspokane.com

Dec. 3

JOURNEY TO THE NORTH POLE CRUISE

Join Santa and his elves for a magical adventure on Lake Coeur d'Alene. This annual, 40-minute cruise takes guests around the lake to view a myriad of festive holiday displays, made up of over 1.5 million glimmering lights. Attendees check in at The Resort Plaza Shops, where boarding commences 30 minutes before the boat departs. On board, grab a hot cocoa or holiday-themed cocktail to warm up before stepping out to view the glistening waters and lakeside scenery of Coeur d'Alene. Make sure to greet Santa Claus before he returns to the North Pole to finish preparing for a magical holiday season. (SSa)

Now through Jan. 2, cruises depart daily, every hour from 4:30 pm-7:30 pm, $12.50-$27.50, The Resort Plaza Shops, 210 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, cdacruises.com

Dec. 4

CHRISTMAS TREE ELEGANCE

Each year, the Spokane Symphony Associates puts on their popular raffle fundraiser by showcasing an array of elaborately adorned Christmas trees and a myriad of prizes. With the trees posted up at River Park Square and the Historic Davenport Hotel, you can buy tickets for a chance to win one during a holiday shopping spree or a fun outing in downtown Spokane. Proceeds from the 13-day event support the Spokane Symphony orchestra. Raffle tickets are $1 each and can be purchased on site when River Park Square and the Historic Davenport Hotel are open. Whether you want to try your luck or just admire the beautiful trees, Christmas Tree Elegance is a time-honored holiday tradition. (SSa)

Nov. 28-Dec. 10, Historic Davenport Hotel (10 am-9 pm) and River Park Square (10 am-8 pm), spokanesymphonyassoc.org

click to enlarge Julieta Cervantes photo To Kill a Mockingbird gets the Broadway treatment.

Dec. 5

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Travel to Alabama in the 1930s via Best of Broadway's production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. Harper Lee's masterwork depicts the story of Atticus Finch defending Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of rape, as seen through the eyes of Scout and Jem Finch. To Kill a Mockingbird is a powerful coming-of-age story, touching on racism and unjust systems in our society while emphasizing the importance of compassion and courage. Directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, and Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, the production tells a humorous yet heartfelt story that has stood the test of time for decades. (SSa)

Dec. 5-Dec. 8 at 7:30 pm, Dec. 9 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Dec 10 at 1 pm, 6:30 pm; $55-$125, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., broadwayspokane.com



Dec. 6

CUP OF JOY



Cups don't have to be simple and boring; they can be used as a medium for unique designs and a vessel for creativity. Trackside's annual Cup of Joy exhibition showcases a myriad of one-of-a-kind ceramic cups and mugs, all available for purchase. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the event, and Trackside is displaying 150 cups by a variety of invited artists from the region and across the country. Each ceramic piece features various techniques, forms, colors and treatments, with some serving as functional sculptures and artwork that diversify this humble household item. (SSa)

Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, open Wed-Fri from 11 am-5 pm, free, Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St., tracksidestudio.net



Dec. 7

HOLIDAY JAZZ CHOIRS CONCERT

Join the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs for its annual holiday concert, for which traditional holiday songs are performed with hundreds of local high school musicians, ensembles from other universities and various faculty guests. The public event is free, with opportunities to donate to the Lionel Hampton School of Music's student scholarship fund to continue providing students in the region with opportunities to develop their musical skills and knowledge at the university. Come listen to the melodic performances of your favorite holiday songs and support the region's budding musicians at this year's festive concert. (SSa)

7:30 pm, free, Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, University of Idaho Campus, Moscow, uidaho.edu/class/music