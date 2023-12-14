Green Zone Gifts: Gifts for more thankful lungs

While smoking may not be the healthiest pastime, that doesn't mean you can't take steps to change that. Whether that means keeping your glassware as clean as possible, preventing your pipe from clogging up with a buildup of resin or avoiding smoking altogether, there are many ways to ensure a healthier high. And whoever you're shopping for will thank you, or rather, their lungs will.

HOT SUGAR! SOUR WATERMELON FRUIT DROPS

You can look out for your friends' lungs by allowing them to get high without inhaling any smoke. The market for edibles is largely saturated. Between chocolates, gummy candy, brownies, cookies and many other options, it can be nearly impossible to choose. So we recommend this 10-pack of sour watermelon fruit drops. Each piece is a demure 10 milligrams, making it easier to plan out a high, and the flavor is to die for. $12 • Royals Cannabis • 7115 N. Division St., Spokane

AIROSPORT SUNBURST ORANGE RECHARGEABLE VAPORIZER

Vaping has gained popularity in recent years as a healthier alternative to smoking due to its smoother consumption experience. That's because instead of burning the cannabis, you're vaporizing it. So if your friend wants to continue inhaling over edibles or other alternatives, this is a sound option. Just make sure to get a rechargeable vape, so we're not emitting more plastic waste in the world each time the cartridge is finished. $25 • The Green Nugget • 1340 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman

CERES GARDEN: CBD DRAGON BALM ROLL-ON

Not all weed consumers are looking to get high. Some are looking for the pain relief that CBD provides. This roll-on CBD balm is perfect for those looking for some pain relief because of its ability to produce localized relief. This specific product is made up mainly of CBD, however, the same product can be bought with a 1:1 match of CBD and THC for an extra $5. We recommend chatting with your local budtender to figure out which product will work best. $30 • Locals Canna House • 9616 E. Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley

METAL PIPE SCREENS

Maybe you've thought about all these different gift options and come to the conclusion that your friend will want to continue smoking no matter what. If so, get them a few of these metal pipe screens. These can be used to prevent resin from building up and clogging the pipe, ensuring a clearer, stronger pull each time. These can be found in different materials and sizes depending on the gear you're buying for, but these small metal screens are probably the biggest bang for your buck that you'll find. $0.25 each • Alkaloid Cannabis Company • 11414 N. Newport Highway, Spokane

RESINATE BONG AND PIPE CLEANER

Have you ever been to your stoner friend's apartment and caught a glimpse of their well-used bong? What once was a piece of beautiful clear glass is now covered in resin, and you can't even see the water at the bottom. For lack of better words, it's disgusting. So instead of letting them continue puffing off that grimy glass, get them a gift that will fix the issue wholly. Even if your friend doesn't thank you, I'm sure their lungs will be eternally grateful. $18 for 16 oz. • Cannabis & Glass • 25101 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake