Green Zone Gifts: Gifts that may come in handy for the first-time stoner in your life

While every stoner has their go-to products for the perfect high, it probably took awhile to find the right products for them. So it may be easiest to go back to square one. Nowadays, though, there are so many ways to toke up that it can be hard just figuring out what the basics even are. Enjoy this tailored list based on my own storied history with the devil's lettuce, or whatever you wanna call it.

TORCH LIGHTER

The first time I ever tried to do a dab — a highly concentrated cannabis resin product — I thought my regular Bic lighter would suffice. Safe to say it didn't as I was left with a burnt fingertip and a subpar high. So, avoid the danger and buy your friend a torch lighter so they don't make those same mistakes. They're not too expensive, and the only upkeep needed is the occasional butane refill, which can be bought for cheap at most local grocery stores. $15 • Cinder • 6010 N. Division St., Spokane and other locations

BURKE'S SWIRLED GLASS PIPE

This product is as "basic" as they get. I mean, almost everyone I know started smoking with a cheap and easily procurable glass pipe. These can be found at just about any dispensary in town, but this swirled glass pipe was just too cute to pass up. It's also pretty cheap, which means you could also buy some cannabis to accompany it for the inaugural smoke. $12 • Smokane • 3801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane

RASTA GRINDER

I can't tell you how many times I've had to grind my weed with my fingers just to pack a small bowl. And while it technically works, it's messy and unpleasant. A small grinder like this will make that task a lot cleaner and more pleasant. Also, with a tray under the main grinder part to catch the kief — a powdery substance with a higher concentration of THC — it rewards the user the more it's used. $10 • Spokane Green Leaf • 9107 N. Country Homes Blvd., Spokane

LIL' RAY'S TIGER'S BLOOD LEMONADE

There isn't anything quite as basic as an edible product with too much THC in it for one sitting. And while the taste may not be pleasant in any way, you are getting a lot of weed for a lower price than some other edible options. This product, for instance, has 100 milligrams of THC — about 10 times the average edible. It's also easy to mix up into other products like a smoothie or mixed drink, making it more versatile than many of the other products on the market. $12 • Lucky Leaf Co. • 1111 W. First Ave., Spokane

PERFECT ICE CUBE TRAY

Bongs are expensive and with the many different strains of cannabis out there, it may be challenging to pick the right products. But, you can still enhance your friend's experience with this lovely little ice cube tray. By adding ice to the bong's neck, you can make a more pleasant, less harsh bong rip. Just make sure your friend knows to wait a few minutes before toking up, so the water vapor and frost doesn't cause any excess stress to the respiratory system. $15 • The Kitchen Engine • 621 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane