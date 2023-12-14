Green Zone Gifts: What to get your energetic and creative buds to keep them from getting bored

While some people like to use cannabis to slip into a pure state of relaxation, others like to spend that time nurturing their hobbies. Nearly everyone has a favorite pastime to partake in while high, such as watching movies, cooking, or even doing arts and crafts. Rather than gifting someone cannabis for the holidays, consider giving them one of the following items that'll set their creativity ablaze.

ORCHID LEGO SET

Legos are a versatile gift. You can give someone a set based on one of their favorite franchises, like Harry Potter or Star Wars. Or you could go for a more decorative one, such as this orchid kit. Not only is putting together Legos a relaxing activity, you end up with an aesthetically pleasing orchid to display in your home. Plus, building this set is a great thing to do while listening to music, watching a movie, or, you know. $50 • The LEGO Store • 808 W. Main Ave., Spokane • lego.com

ART SALVAGE CRAFT KIT

If you know someone who's always making something crafty or who hates adding scrap materials to the landfill, consider getting them a craft kit from Art Salvage. Everything in the kits or that's sold at Art Salvage has been donated as a way to repurpose gently used items that may normally be discarded but still have a myriad of uses. Art Salvage sells 10 different kits online, including a weaving kit and loom, multiple banners, a collage kit, and a wine cork board kit. $5-$20 • Art Salvage • 610 E. North Foothills Dr., Spokane • artsalvagespokane.com

STONER COLORING BOOK

You can find a coloring book for almost any demographic, including stoners. Full of trippy images and designs, this book is perfect for cannabis enthusiasts in your life who like to doodle and color. While it's not available in store at Auntie's, you can buy the book on their website and pick it up while completing the rest of your holiday shopping. While you're there, be sure to grab an assortment of vivid coloring pencils or markers to pair with this collection of mind-bending images. $7 • Auntie's Bookstore • 402 W. Main Ave., Spokane • auntiesbooks.com

POLKA DOT POTTERY TO-GO KIT

While attending a pottery painting event and being high might sound like a fun experience to some, not everyone's a social cannabis user. Why not bring the fun of painting a Polka Dot Pottery piece to the at-home users in your life instead? You can choose from a wide variety of pieces, including cute animal pottery, mugs and bowls. Each to-go kit includes paint brushes and your choice of three or more paint colors. Once the piece is complete, return the brushes and your painted pottery to the studio, where it's fired in a kiln and ready to take home a week later. $20-$70 • Polka Dot Pottery • Various locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley • polkadotpottery.com