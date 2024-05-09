Question of the Week

What would be your dream tattoo?

MARIA KULP

A line drawing, it's gonna be on my upper arm, a line drawing with a cat peeking around the corner.

Does it symbolize anything?

It'll make me laugh every time I see it, my tattoos are all ones that make me laugh.




AUBREY ENGELS

I've never been a big tattoo person, but I have these smiley faces [on my arm], I love them. I don't think I'd get any more tattoos, but if I did, my dad — he loves birds and he's a goofy guy — he's always drawn this little character called Super Goose, and my sister and I have said that when he passes away, depending on where I'm at, I would get a Super Goose tattoo.




ABIGAIL CHASE

Probably a camas root. I'm a part of the Kalispel-Spokane tribe. There's a bunch of camas that grows up north near Colville, and they're really pretty blue flowers with a little root at the bottom.







ZOE THUESMUNN

You know, I have thought about it but I've never really decided. Probably something floral, like some flowers, something kinda pretty.








JASON BAILEY

I don't have any tattoos.

Why not?

I don't need them. If I had a dream tattoo, it'd probably be my daughter's face. That's probably what it would be because that's the only thing I care about.





5/3/24, INDABA COFFEE RIVERSIDE
INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK

