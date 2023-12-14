Green Zone Gifts: Strains for the discerning consumer

If someone winds up on your gift list this season, it stands to reason they're someone you care about. They're likely the kind of person you want only the best for, and if they're a cannabis enthusiast, you may as well get them the best cannabis. While strains like Maui Waui and White Widow will never go out of style, they might get a little old from time to time. Here are four hot strains that are turning heads in the cannabis world, and where to find them locally.

PERMANENT MARKER

Winner of cannabis website Leafly's prestigious Strain of the Year honor for 2023, this trendy bud has quickly left quite a mark on the cannabis marketplace. According to Leafly's data, Permanent Marker was available in just 10 stores nationwide in August 2023. By last month, that number had ballooned to nearly 600. With a thick marker scent and fruity, grape-infused flavor to accent the deep purple buds, Permanent Marker checks all the sensory experience boxes. West side grower Freddy's Fuego was one of the early adopters of the strain and their products are widely available locally. Cinder • 927 W. Second Ave. and other Spokane locations

EYE CANDY

A hybrid strain derived from the popular Apples and Bananas variety, Eye Candy — sometimes known as Icandy or I-candy — is a strain that's starting to make some noise locally. Liberty Lake grower Joe Lima of Novo Dia Farms calls it one of his favorite strains at the moment. Notable for its fruity flavors and frosty buds, Eye Candy has the classic look of a dank bud with the THC content to back it up.

WHITE TRUFFLE

Painted Rooster Cannabis Co. grows its cannabis in the fertile and sun-soaked Yakima Valley, where the bulk of the nation's hops is grown; hops and cannabis both belong to the same family of plants, Cannabaceae. Their version of White Truffle, with its white crystal-coated buds, is true to the culinary delicacy from which it draws its name. The strain has been gathering momentum around the country over the course of 2023 and looks poised to establish itself as one of the more prominent strains on the market in 2024. Cannabis & Glass • 9403 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley

GARY PAYTON

No, this isn't the Seattle SuperSonics legend and NBA Hall of Famer, but this high-THC, indica-leaning hybrid has the potential to take you out of the game just like The Glove himself. However, known for its euphoric effects, smoking Gary Payton has to be a more enjoyable experience than playing against Gary Payton ever was. Spokane's BudCo Farms' one gram pre-rolls are a perfect introduction to this strain which has been making waves around the cannabis community over the past couple of years. 4:20 Friendly • 1515 S. Lewis St., Spokane