Gifts for Readers

Whether they prefer hardcover, paperback or e-book, all readers love receiving a good bookish present. But getting them a title you picked up at Barnes & Noble isn't gonna cut it if you really want to make them feel loved and appreciated. If you can get the avid reader in your life to pull their nose out of their current read for long enough to open a gift, I'm sure they'll adore any of the gift options on this list.

AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE MUGS

There's nothing a reader loves more than repping their favorite local independent bookstore. In the Inland Northwest, there are plenty to choose from. Dig through the receipts your bookworm amasses from buying new releases every week and figure out where they shop the most. Auntie's Bookstore in downtown Spokane has the heart of many locals as well as visitors. You truly can't go wrong when buying a mug for anyone, but especially a reader. Auntie's currently carries mugs designed by local artist Hannah Charlton in her signature illuminated manuscript style as well as camper-style mugs featuring Aunties' iconic logo. $12.95-$15.95 • Auntie's Bookstore • 402 W. Main Ave., Spokane • auntiesbooks.com

CUSTOMIZED MOOSE GIFT BOX

Sometimes, you've gotta leave the gift-choosing to the experts. This customized book box from The Well-Read Moose in Coeur d'Alene is a perfect way to show someone you care and that you pay attention to their interests. There's a theme for every type of reader: "Foodie," "Train Your Brain," "Get Outdoors" and even "DOGS DOGS DOGS!!!" for the reader who loves dogs more than anything (along with books). So, choose what kind of reader you're purchasing for, answer a few more questions, then leave it to the well-read staff at the Well-Read Moose to make the gift box of their dreams. Prices vary • The Well-Read Moose • 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d'Alene • wellreadmoose.com

BORROW A BOOKSTORE

Choosing what to read can be an overwhelming experience. Take the stress out of book buying with every bookworm's dream: having the bookstore all to themselves while perusing the limitless options for their next read. The booksellers at Page 42 offer two-hour private shopping experiences for those who just want some time to themselves while they pick out two — or 12 — new books. Included is a $20 voucher to go toward their new books. Page 42 also offers an option to rent out the store for date night that includes dinner, time to shop and a voucher. It'll make your reader swoon. Trust me.

SPECIALTY BOOKS

If the reader in your life has a specific area of interest that they're really into (to the point where it's almost weird), there's no place better to shop than Giant Nerd Books in the Garland District. Giant Nerd has books about everything from fashion to architecture to occult studies and so much more. There's also an impressive selection of beautiful editions of classic novels for those who are ride-or-die for some Ernest Hemingway or Virginia Woolf. If they're into it, you'll be able to find it at Giant Nerd. And don't forget to pet Elvira, the bookstore dog, while you're there picking out the perfect gift. Prices vary • Giant Nerd Books • 607 W. Garland Ave., Spokane • giantnerdbooks.com

OLD LIBRARY ROOM SPRAY

Any reader will tell you that the atmosphere is everything. That's why most bookish people prefer to cozy up in a coffee shop or their perfectly curated reading nook for a cover-to-cover reading session. This room spray by Wanderlust Folk Candle Co., a Coeur d'Alene-based company, is the perfect gift for any bookworm who needs just the right conditions to get into the zone. With notes of sandalwood and worn leather, it transports you into an old, quiet library with shelves full of leather-bound books. Who doesn't love a good dose of dark academia? $9 • Wanderlust Folk Candle Co. • wanderlustfolkcandles.com

BOOK JEWELRY

When out in public, book lovers can sniff out other readers on vibes alone. It's how they make friends when they're not walking the aisles in their favorite bookstore. If you want to make it easier for the bookworm in your life to make other bookish friends, the Spokane Print & Publishing Center has your back. There, find handmade earrings and necklaces that double as fully functional tiny journals, which are absolutely adorable, works of art and practical for those always writing down their favorite lines. $20-$30 • Spokane Print & Publishing • 1921 N. Ash St., Spokane • spokaneprint.org ♦