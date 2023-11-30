Gifts for Tech Nerds

It's been a year of crazy tech innovations. AI chatbots. Self-driving cars that sometimes work. The coolest by far is probably the Las Vegas Sphere — a $2.3 billion, 366-foot-tall structure that hosts concerts and displays smiley-face emojis blown up to the size of gods on its 580,000 LED light exterior, which is reportedly visible from space.

Tickets to the Sphere are expensive — upward of $1,000. Thankfully, there are cheaper, readily available ways to help the tech nerd in your life experience the wonders of innovation right here this holiday season.

LOGIBLOCS SMART CIRCUITS KIT

For the younger tech nerd in your life — or the adult who never bothered with the "science" side of it all — a Smart Circuits Kit is a great introduction to the basics of electricity. The plastic circuitry components come in easy, color-coded blocks that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of neat gadgets, including a water detector, intruder alarm, metal detector and a something called a "banana bleeper." Adult supervision recommended. $16.95 • Whiz Kids Toys • 808 W. Main Ave., Spokane

LIME SCOOTER GIFT CARD

We walk past them piled up on the sidewalks every day. Spokane's vast network of Lime scooters is so prolific, they can almost start to feel like part of the city's landscape. But think about how shocked someone from two decades ago would be if you told them you could use your (mobile!) phone to find a scooter lying on the street, unlock it and zoom away without needing to push with your feet. It's a modern marvel, frankly. This holiday season, give the gift of electric rental scooters. (Lime is owned by Uber, so you'll have to buy gift cards through their website.) $25 to $200 • uberus.launchgiftcards.com

STANDING DESK

Spending all day hunched over your computer like a hermit crab is bad for you, apparently. This is bad news for tech nerds who don't want to leave their computers. Thankfully, Kershaw's Office Supply & Furniture stocks a variety of standing desks that you can easily raise and lower from a sitting or standing position with the touch of a button. You can keep it in the standing position on days when you feel energized, and lower it when you feel lazy. Most models come with a keyboard stand and plenty of desk space for multiple monitors. Basic models start at $290 • Kershaw's Office Supply & Furniture • 119 S. Howard St., Spokane

PORTABLE PHONE CHARGER

Contrary to stereotypes, tech nerds do, in fact, enjoy going outside. But those outdoor excursions are often stymied by limited cellphone batteries, and the horror that comes with being unplugged. Thankfully, REI and other outdoor retailers stock a variety of portable phone chargers that can extend a phone's battery life for hours on end. The BioLite Charge 40 PD Power Bank has a lithium ion battery with capacity for 37 watt hours, two USB-A charging ports and one USB-C charging port. The gadget is super portable, rugged as hell and perfect for anyone who can't bear to unplug. $59.95 • REI • 1125 N. Monroe St., Spokane

WINDOWS OPERATING SYSTEM TUNE-UP

Does the tech nerd in your life have a PC that groans and wheezes like a wounded water buffalo every time they try to open more than two apps at once? Is their hard drive packed to the brim with junk files? If so, consider paying for the experts at RecycleTechs to scrape out the junk and get their operating system buzzing like it's new again. $100/hour (average cost is $60-$100) • Recycle Techs Computer Sales and Services • 6810 E. Appleway Blvd., Spokane Valley ♦