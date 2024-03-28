Best Of

Best Tacos

Cochinito Taqueria

Best Tacos
COCHINITO TAQUERIA

When longtime chefs Justin Curtis and Travis Dickinson opened the downtown Spokane location of Cochinito Taqueria in 2020, they turned heads with both their business model and their food. Cochinito paired the best of fast-casual counter service with elements of fine dining, from locally sourced ingredients to elevated preparation of its dishes, especially tacos. Fried maitake mushroom, charred Spanish octopus and beef rib birria are just a few of the options in Cochinito's array of tacos, all priced at $5.50 or below. In 2023, a second location in Hayden, Idaho, opened and gained them an even larger following of fans who think every day is a good day for tacos. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco & Bar
3rd PLACE: Indigenous Eats

