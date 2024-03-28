Best Of

Best Ice Cream

The Scoop

By

click to enlarge Best Ice Cream: The Scoop

Best Ice Cream
THE SCOOP

Curing the sweet tooths of Spokane since 2003 doesn't seem like an easy job, but the Scoop has continued to make it look effortless. Creamy and delicious ice cream is made fresh daily as imagination brings new recipes to a delectable reality. Among its recent flavor lineup are combos like strawberries and cream, pistachio pineapple marshmallow, and vegan cookies and cream. The Scoop's flavors change frequently, offering many chances to find a new favorite, and two locations means double the opportunity to enjoy. Try location-specific options like the South Hill's Dole soft serve or Kendall Yards' bubble cones, or enjoy your ice cream in a classic waffle cone available at both stores. (AN)

2nd PLACE: Pete and Belle's
3rd PLACE: Doyle's Ice Cream Parlor
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls

Tags

Previous: Best Breakfast

Best of Food

Best of Food

Best Burgers

By Nate Sanford

Best Burgers

Best New Restaurant

By Eliza Billingham

Best New Restaurant

Best Cupcakes

By Summer Sandstrom

Best Cupcakes
More »

Best of Sandpoint

By Carrie Scozzaro

Best of Sandpoint

Best of the Palouse

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Best of the Palouse

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best of Music & Entertainment

Best of Music & Entertainment
More »
El Mercadito

El Mercadito @ A.M. Cannon Park

Last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation