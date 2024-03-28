Best Ice Cream

THE SCOOP

Curing the sweet tooths of Spokane since 2003 doesn't seem like an easy job, but the Scoop has continued to make it look effortless. Creamy and delicious ice cream is made fresh daily as imagination brings new recipes to a delectable reality. Among its recent flavor lineup are combos like strawberries and cream, pistachio pineapple marshmallow, and vegan cookies and cream. The Scoop's flavors change frequently, offering many chances to find a new favorite, and two locations means double the opportunity to enjoy. Try location-specific options like the South Hill's Dole soft serve or Kendall Yards' bubble cones, or enjoy your ice cream in a classic waffle cone available at both stores. (AN)

2nd PLACE: Pete and Belle's

3rd PLACE: Doyle's Ice Cream Parlor

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls