click to enlarge Courtesy photo YMCA of the Inland Northwest offers exercise classes and much more.

It's not hard to understand y the Y has earned Best of Hall of Fame status as the Inland Northwest's Best Health Club(s). (In fact, it's somewhat of an unfair advantage.)

YMCAs are much more than just gyms.

That's no knock against the gym prowess of the five YMCA branches in the Inland Northwest. There are free weights and cardio machines aplenty, plus indoor swimming pools and basketball courts for one's aquatic and sporting sweats. In 2023, the nonprofit organization poured over $1 million into equipment upgrades to continue offering top-of-the-line gyms.

But the Y really leans into the full meaning of the health in health club. One's personal health shouldn't be defined just by getting jacked or losing weight.

"We're committed to that whole person wellness," says Mary Berry, vice president of communications and marketing at YMCA of the Inland Northwest. "So while we have physical spaces that help people achieve their wellness goals, we;re so much more than that. And I think that's really what people feel is — they feel a sense of community, they feel a sense of belonging. They're not just coming in to get a sweat on — they're meeting people, they're creating friendships."

You aren't just gonna find Instagram gym rats at a Y. You'll also find kids and parents doing tumbling classes and seniors in aquatic aerobics class. You'll find Special Olympians training for competition through a partnership with the organization, and cancer survivors staying active through the free Livestrong program. Depending on which YMCA members visit (and memberships are good across all locations), the possibilities will vary.

"Anytime a Y is built, there isn't a cookie-cutter kind of formula for it," Berry says. "It's a collaboration with the community to really identify what the community wants. What is important to them?"

A glance around at the region's clubs proves her point. The North YMCA branch boasts a lazy river, community garden, walking trails and disc golf. While the South Y lacks a pool, it was a former Gold's Gym, so the free weights section is tops. The Y in Spokane Valley even has a greenhouse.

And the YMCA's community programming reflects that diverse mindset. The organization is one of the largest child care providers in the region (for kids from six weeks to 6 years old). They have extensive programming before and after school hours so kids can have safe activity spaces (plants grown from the aforementioned greenhouse help feed teens at the Central Y). A veterans group uses the South Y as its meetup spot. And there are plenty of non-physical offerings like crochet clubs open to all-ages.

"You wouldn't necessarily think, 'Oh, I'm gonna go to the gym and knit,'" jokes Berry.

A YMCA can be almost anything to anyone. A gym? Yes, sure. But really each Y is a unique community hub all to its own.

"I heard a saying the other day," says Jeanne White, marketing director at YMCA of the Inland Northwest "When you've seen one Y, you've seen one Y.'"

