Best Spa

LA RIVE AT NORTHERN QUEST



Whether you've had a hectic week or just need a bit of relaxation, La Rive Spa at the Kalispel Tribe-operated Northern Quest Resort & Casino offers a myriad of services that will leave you feeling restored. La Rive means riverbank, a nod to the spa's use of natural materials from the Pend Oreille River in some of its treatments. Before or after treating yourself to a massage, facial or one of many other restorative services, check out La Rive's luxurious amenities including a pool, hot tub and sauna. The spa also offers monthly specials and packages to give you the most out of your experience. (SSa)



2nd PLACE: Davenport Spa and Salon

3rd PLACE: Luxe Salon & Medspa

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Highlands Day Spa, Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene