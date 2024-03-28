Best Spa

LA RIVE AT NORTHERN QUEST

Whether you've had a hectic week or just need a bit of relaxation, La Rive Spa at the Kalispel Tribe-operated Northern Quest Resort & Casino offers a myriad of services that will leave you feeling restored. La Rive means riverbank, a nod to the spa's use of natural materials from the Pend Oreille River in some of its treatments. Before or after treating yourself to a massage, facial or one of many other restorative services, check out La Rive's luxurious amenities including a pool, hot tub and sauna. The spa also offers monthly specials and packages to give you the most out of your experience. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Davenport Spa and Salon

3rd PLACE: Luxe Salon & Medspa

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Highlands Day Spa, Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene

Best Aesthetic/Medical Spa

SARAH HAMILTON FACE

There's more to beauty than meets the eye, and the team at Sarah Hamilton FACE focus on helping each client achieve their goals without creating overdone results. Combining their years of experience with high-quality products and services, its staff prioritizes creating a friendly, relaxing environment for all. FACE offers laser treatments, fillers, microneedling, botox, tattoo removal and much more, so clients can meet many of their medical and aesthetic needs. Founder Sarah Hamilton is nationally renowned and has almost two decades of experience that she imparts by training skincare professionals around the country. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Crafted Beauty

3rd PLACE: Renew Aesthetics & IV Hydration Bar, Coeur d'Alene

Best Barber Shop

LEGACY BARBERSHOP

Whether you're looking for a clean buzz cut, a shapely beard trim or the whole barbershop experience (spinning candy-striped pole and all), Legacy Barbershop has got you covered. And with three locations across the city, it's easy to get faded (in haircut terms, that is) wherever you are. Owner Kolby Balcom strives to create a friendly atmosphere while providing high-quality services to all the shop's clients. Balcom also adds to a list of Spokane businesses that are proudly veteran-owned. (CR)

2nd PLACE: Red Oak Barbershop

3rd PLACE: Black London's Barbershop

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Maverick's, Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint

Best Experience for Your Inland Northwest Bucket List

THE ROUTE OF THE HIAWATHA

Whether you're an experienced cyclist or prefer a more casual pedal, the absolutely stunning descent along the Route of the Hiawatha (also known as the Hiawatha Trail) is an excursion that can be enjoyed by all levels, and one that Inlander readers feel is truly a can't-miss activity for residents and visitors alike. Don't let the 15-mile distance frighten you as it's all downhill from the top of the mountain, where riders immediately enter the 1.6-mile-long St. Paul Pass Tunnel, carved through the mountains straddling Idaho and Montana more than 100 years ago. Beyond the pitch-black tunnel, sweeping views and seven super-high train trestles await. With shuttle buses to take riders back to the mountaintop parking area, and nearby access to Lookout Pass Ski Area, there's no excuse not to prioritize a summertime ride (open late May through mid-September) along this historic former railroad carved through the rugged Bitterroot Mountains. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Numerica SkyRide over Spokane Falls

3rd PLACE: Visit Palouse Falls

The phrase "the eyes are the windows to the soul" has never been more true than at Blink Eyecare. Treating everyone like family and priding themselves on customer service is just the beginning. Expert optometrists use the latest technology to ensure exact prescriptions and eliminate any distortion in peripheral vision when patients order a new pair of specs. With over 800 designer frames, Blink customers can also be sure to find the right match — each frame is handpicked with Spokanites' preferences in mind, and since no face is the same, keeping a wide variety in stock is key. You won't need an optometrist to see that Blink is one of the best. (AN)



Best Tanning

DE SOLEIL SALON AND SPA

Winter in the Inland Northwest comes with a lot of cloudy days and little sunshine, making it hard to get your daily dose of vitamin D, but De Soleil Salon and Spa can help. The salon's level one tanning bed has tanning bulbs, a body cooling system, and if you prefer not to tan your face, staff can turn those bulbs off for you. Level two features a 360-degree bed for an all-over tan. Pricing is based on time spent under the bulbs. But if you're avoiding traditional tanning beds, consider quick-drying airbrush tanning. DeSoleil also offers red light therapy, an anti-aging tool that helps smooth and reduce wrinkles, boost collagen production, and other benefits. (CSh)

2nd PLACE: Slick Rock Tanning, Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls and Hayden

3rd PLACE: Sunny Buns

Best Pilates

PRECISION PILATES

If you've ever taken a Pilates class, you understand that it's not as simple as it seems. Pilates requires precision with each move, and Precision Pilates works with each client to ensure they get the most out of their workouts in a fun and positive environment. From traditional Pilates mat and reformer classes to a studio full of equipment, plus Bodywrx classes that incorporate cardio and mobility training with Pilates, you'll start seeing results no matter your experience level. And if you fall in love with Pilates, Precision also offers teacher training using a program crafted by Lolita San Miguel, who was trained by Joseph Pilates himself, to ensure students successfully master the ins and outs of Pilates. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Core Pilates and Wellness

3rd PLACE: Luxe Salon & Medspa

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Highlands Day Spa, Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene

Best Yoga Studio

ECLIPSE POWER YOGA

Located on Spokane's South Hill, Eclipse Power Yoga offers a variety of ways to enjoy yoga for newcomers and faithful yogis alike. The studio offers everything from high-energy power beats classes combining music with yoga, to yin and Buti yoga. Infrared heat is available for some classes, which helps promote flexibility and blood circulation. Outdoor classes are also taught on the rooftop or in a park. "Yoga in the Wild" features a short hike followed by yoga instruction and meditation, while retreats and other adventure opportunities are offered throughout the year. For those needing financial help, Eclipse offers the Joanne Heyamoto Scholarship Fund, named in honor of its owner's mother. (CSh)

2nd PLACE: Shala Living Yoga

3rd PLACE: Beyoutiful Hot Yoga, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

READER COMMENTS

DR. C DENTAL



"Everyone there is kind and gentle. Very professional. They work great with insurance and help you make informed decisions." (Kristina S.); "They are efficient, and their staff is friendly." (Susan B.)



Best Orthodontist

DAMON ORTHODONTICS

"Personal care and tailored treatment plans, and we're not just another patient in the chair." (Kati S.); "Best in Spokane for decades now." (Louise D.); "Compassionate staff who cares about your health." (Jared R.)

2nd PLACE: Bret Johnson Orthodontics

3rd PLACE: Josh Johnson Orthodontics

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Curtis Orthodontics, Coeur d'Alene

Best Juice and Smoothie Bar

METHOD JUICE CAFE

"Organic goodness, their full menu, nourishing food, great customer service!" (Samantha P.); "The rice bowls are the icing on the cake." (Taci V.); "The best smoothies!" (Caroline K.)

2nd PLACE: Wellness Tree

3rd PLACE: Huckleberry's Natural Market

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Wellness Bar, CDA, Post Falls and Hayden

Best Waxing Salon

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, SPOKANE AND HAYDEN

"Awesome service, amazing wax, very fast, clean and effective. There are three locations open seven days for convenience. (Dave C.); "They have the best waxers in the Inland Northwest! (Stephanie L.)

2nd PLACE: The Studio

3rd PLACE: Mode Salon and Wax Studio, Spokane and Hayden

Best Nail Salon

GLOSS NAIL LOUNGE

"11/10 job every time, very clean and beautiful space." (Mareval O.); "Gloss Nail Lounge is more than a place to have your fingers and toes spiffed up! The staff is knowledgeable and friendly, and they treat you very nicely." (Kelly B.); "It's like walking into a sisterhood!" (Leanna V.)

2nd PLACE: Glaze Nail Salon & Spa

3rd PLACE: The Studio

Best Tattoo Studio

FORTUNATA TATTOO STUDIO

"The artists at Fortunata Tattoo are not only extremely talented, but also genuinely care about making beautiful pieces for their clients." (Francesca P.); "Provides a luxury spa-like feel to getting a tattoo. Always a clean and inviting environment to be in. The owners care a lot about their customers and strive to be even better each year." (Ness M.); "All the artists are so incredibly talented, and it's such a welcoming and fun environment!" (Meredith M.)

2nd PLACE: Anchored Art Tattoo & Gallery

3rd PLACE: UndeadINK

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Fourth Street Tattoo, Coeur d'Alene

Best Hair Salon

THE STUDIO

"The Studio has everything you could ever need from hair to lashes to wax to skin care, with the best atmosphere and run by two of the best people I know. Their entire space is full of joy, inclusivity and kindness." (Hannah M.); "Tons of providers, I can get in anytime, and it always fits my schedule. The space is beautiful, and the staff are so lovely!" (Sam M.)

2nd PLACE: Luxe Salon & Medspa

3rd PLACE: Oasis Hair

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Bombshell Salon, Coeur d'Alene