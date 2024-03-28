Best Of

In the earliest Hindu scriptures, the mango tree and its fruit are considered sacred. Six thousand years later, the Mango Tree restaurant is continuing the tradition of delicious food and intimate, secluded dining experiences across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Their curries, biryanis and samosas have earned crowds of dedicated followers. Butter chicken poutine, naanchos, Indian kitchen fries and the chicken malai sandwich have changed the way many think about ordinary life. If you're looking for something delicious, unique, luxurious and celebratory, do as the masses do and savor the spice and sweetness of the Mango Tree. (EB)
2nd PLACE: Karma Indian Cuisine;
3rd PLACE: Taste of India

