Best Of

Best Barber Shop

Legacy Barber Shop

By

Best Barber Shop
LEGACY BARBERSHOP

Whether you're looking for a clean buzz cut, a shapely beard trim or the whole barbershop experience (spinning candy-striped pole and all), Legacy Barbershop has got you covered. And with three locations across the city, it's easy to get faded (in haircut terms, that is) wherever you are. Owner Kolby Balcom strives to create a friendly atmosphere while providing high-quality services to all the shop's clients. Balcom also adds to a list of Spokane businesses that are proudly veteran-owned. (CR)

2nd PLACE: Red Oak Barbershop
3rd PLACE: Black London's Barbershop
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Maverick's, Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint

