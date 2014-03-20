Best Sushi

UMI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR

"Umi, oh my, I'm a fool for you, baby!" Ok, that might not be exactly what Lulu sings. But it's the song this city's been singing this past year while digging into Las Vegas rolls, Kobe beef rolls, and, of course, the Spokane roll at this uber popular Kendall Yards sushi spot. Chefs Tong Liu and Haru Wang have captured the hearts of seafood lovers across the Northwest with their killer knife skills and unstoppable creativity — East Coasters are tempted by the baked lobster roll, and raw fish skeptics can join in the fun with the First Love roll with banana tempura and coconut cream. This is the stuff of simp-y love songs for sure. (EB)

2nd PLACE: Sushi.com; 3rd PLACE: QQ Sushi & Kitchen; NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Syringa Japanese Cafe, Coeur d'Alene