Best Of

Best Sushi

Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar

By

Best Sushi
UMI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR

"Umi, oh my, I'm a fool for you, baby!" Ok, that might not be exactly what Lulu sings. But it's the song this city's been singing this past year while digging into Las Vegas rolls, Kobe beef rolls, and, of course, the Spokane roll at this uber popular Kendall Yards sushi spot. Chefs Tong Liu and Haru Wang have captured the hearts of seafood lovers across the Northwest with their killer knife skills and unstoppable creativity — East Coasters are tempted by the baked lobster roll, and raw fish skeptics can join in the fun with the First Love roll with banana tempura and coconut cream. This is the stuff of simp-y love songs for sure. (EB)

2nd PLACE: Sushi.com; 3rd PLACE: QQ Sushi & Kitchen; NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Syringa Japanese Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

Tags

Previous: North Idaho's Best Middle Eastern Food
Next: Best Indian Food

Best of Food

Best of Food

Best Burgers

By Nate Sanford

Best Burgers

Best New Restaurant

By Eliza Billingham

Best New Restaurant

Best Cupcakes

By Summer Sandstrom

Best Cupcakes
More »

Don't mess around in Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

By Eliza Billingham

Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

An elevated Japanese dining spot grows Spokane's South Hill food options

By Carrie Scozzaro

An elevated Japanese dining spot grows Spokane's South Hill food options

A former employee brings back a beloved Coeur d'Alene Japanese restaurant, blending old and newer traditions

By Carrie Scozzaro

A former employee brings back a beloved Coeur d'Alene Japanese restaurant, blending old and newer traditions
More »
High Country Orchard Easter Egg Hunt

High Country Orchard Easter Egg Hunt @ High Country Orchard

Sat., March 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation