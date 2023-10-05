Don't mess around in Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

By

click to enlarge Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll
Young Kwak photos
The perfect amount of escolar.

Head down the stairs to Coeur d'Alene's Kaiju and enter a late-night sushi spot that's half North Idaho, half lower Manhattan. Local artists' renditions of Japanese monsters hang on the walls. A seat at the low lit, high top sushi bar lets you watch how the rolls get made. A full service liquor bar with a lengthy list of sakes offers another round after the bars close but before you want to head to bed.

In the middle of the basement, Phaedra Ciccone wets her knife. At 22, she's already the executive chef of Kaiju. She's the daughter of Frank Ciccone, who owns Kaiju and the neighboring restaurant Crickets, and she's been honing her sushi skills since she was 14. The quick, confident slice of her knife makes it look easy. But her years of practice prove it's anything but.

The King Kong roll ($19) isn't the most technical roll on the menu. It's not topped with filet mignon seared by a blowtorch like the Hedorah ($22) or with expertly cut fish like the Manda ($21) or the more traditional nigiri or sashimi bites. But it's a beast that shouldn't be unleashed on a weeknight at home.

click to enlarge Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll
Phaedra Ciccone can deep fry without the mess.

The King Kong features escolar, which is also called Oilfish, White Fish, White Tuna or Hawaiian Butter Fish. Escolar gets its nicknames from its high concentrations of fatty, waxy esters that make it absolutely delicious and potentially hazardous — which is why it's banned in Japan and Italy.

Eat it in small amounts, and you'll be delighted — creamy, rich, and almost devoid of that "fishy" flavor. But eat any more than 6 ounces, and all that indigestible wax has to come out somewhere. You may discover why Hawaiians have another name for this fish — Maku'u — which means "exploding intestines."

For Kaiju's King Kong roll, Ciccone layers escolar with cream cheese, flying fish roe, crunchy green housemade slaw and bright orange yama gobo, a traditional Japanese pickled root vegetable. To showcase texture and technique even more, Ciccone deep fries the whole roll. She drips extra tempura batter while the roll is submerged to give it extra flake.

click to enlarge Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll
The King Kong roll.

Topping off the extravagance, she drizzles the hot, crispy roll not only with sriracha and spicy mayo, but also huckleberry honey, for an epic battle between sweet and spicy. Long strips of dried seaweed make it look "furry," Ciccone says. It's as intimidating as the giant gorilla himself.

At first bite, it's hard for me to distinguish between the escolar and cream cheese. Some chefs might consider this fried roll an insult to the pure ideals of sushi, but I'm too distracted by the sweet, spicy and sultry taking turns on my tongue. Punches of nori and fish eggs play nicely with the creamy base. I can see why escolar shows up on just about every American sushi menu. This country has a love affair with fats and fried things, and tonight, I'm here for it.

If you're getting bored by repetitive meals and cookie cutter menus, Kaiju is the place to get inspired. Each house original roll is crafted for flavor, aesthetics and surprises.

"You'd think after eight years I'd get tired of eating it," Ciccone says. "But honestly, I haven't because I just make new stuff all the time."

Ciccone has made Super Bowl-themed sushi with buffalo wings and celery sticks. The M.O.G.U.E.R.A. roll pairs smoked salmon with Fuji apple and fried feta ($15). Ciccone even custom created the Mothra ($18), an umami-packed vegetarian roll with jalapeño and sweet chili sauce, for a regular who was discouraged by bland veggie options everywhere else.

So anytime you feel yourself falling prey to the fatigue of familiar flavors, treat yourself to a night of sea monsters and Kaiju's monster creativity.

And definitely don't keep escolar in your freezer. That would be far too dangerous. ♦

Kaiju Sushi & Spirits • 424 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene • Open Sun-Sat 12 pm-12 am • (208) 966-4019

The original print version of this article was headlined "Midnight Monsters"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Dining Out 2023: It's Complicated

Dining Out 2023: It's Complicated

The overwhelming prep and process to make Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

By Seth Sommerfeld

The overwhelming prep and process to make &#10;Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

By Madison Pearson

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

By Colton Rasanen

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend
More »

More from Dining Out Guide

Dining Out 2023: It's Complicated

Dining Out 2023: It's Complicated

The overwhelming prep and process to make Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

By Seth Sommerfeld

The overwhelming prep and process to make &#10;Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

By Madison Pearson

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

By Colton Rasanen

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

Wanna know what even the professionals don't want to make at home? Check out these recommendations from local chefs

By Eliza Billingham

Wanna know what even the professionals don't want to make at home? Check out these recommendations from local chefs

Inland Pacific Kitchen's desserts are so creative and complex, they don't even look like food

By Summer Sandstrom

Inland Pacific Kitchen's desserts&#10; are so creative and complex, &#10;they don't even look like food

Difficult drinks that are dangerously delicious

By Eliza Billingham

Difficult drinks that are dangerously delicious
More »
More Dining Out Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Spokane Renaissance Faire

Spokane Renaissance Faire

Sat., Oct. 7 and Sun., Oct. 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham is a staff writer covering food, from restaurants and cooking to legislation, agriculture and climate. She joined the Inlander in 2023 after completing a master's degree in journalism from Boston University.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 5-11, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation