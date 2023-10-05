Wanna know what even the professionals don't want to make at home? Check out these recommendations from local chefs for dishes they think are impressive and exhausting, both at their own restaurants and other establishments around Spokane.

— ELIZA BILLINGHAM

Travis Dickinson

Cochinito

Ceviche-style Ahi & Watermelon 'Tartar' at Cochinito.

Pork Dumplings and Mapo Tofu at Gordy's Sichuan Cafe. "So much technique goes into the food at Gordy's. I am certain that if you gave most of us the same ingredients and the recipe for that tofu, it still would somehow never come out the same. There is some magic at play here."

Peter Froese

Gander & Ryegrass

Brie ice cream by Austin Conklin, chef de cuisine of Zona Blanca.

Juli Norris

Kasa

Mi Mi Sandwich (with bread baked fresh for every order) at Kasa.

Kuni's Grilled Pork at KUNI'S Thai Cuisine. "Chef Kuni makes the best Thai food in Spokane!"

Dan Gonzalez

Kismet

Elote at Kismet because "the production and cooking is a bit dangerous, like putting popcorn in a fryer."

Ribeye Poke at Outsider.

Bethe Bowman

Italia Trattoria

Squid Ink Fettucine at Italia Trattoria.

Pho at Vina Asian Restaurant because "it's a time-consuming broth" that uses six cuts of beef

Elijah Crume

Wild Sage

Duck Duck Goose at Wild Sage. "Any time you see things like foie gras, pâté or cassoulet on menus — these are all time consuming and a hassle to make at home. Also, fried foods, because who wants to deal with vats of hot oil in their own kitchen?"

Chad White

Zona Blanca and TT's Barbecue

Half Roasted Octopus at Zona Blanca.

Okonomiyaki (Japanese savory pancake) at Ruins.

The Fancy Nancy handmade meat pies at Heritage Bar and Kitchen.

Fried Bologna at Durkin's Liquor Bar.

Shaun Ratty

Bowery

Chicken Ballotine at Bowery. (Which is coming this December and entails a two-day process using every part of a chicken. The breast is deboned and flattened, then stuffed with a sausage made from the thighs and spices, then rolled up and sliced into perfect circles.)

Pasta Tasting Menu at Gander & Ryegrass (Homemade sfoglia rolled by hand).

Patrick Dahms

The Davenport hotels

Elk Tartare at Table 13. "This dish will be featured at our Oct. 5 Fall Foraged Spiceology Dinner at Table 13. We will also feature this dish as a special for the remainder of October. We procure our wild game meat from a curated and trusted source, ensuring ultimate freshness in a closed cold chain from 'shot to chef.' Truly wild game meat is incredibly difficult to come by. Before serving it raw, a lab probe for microorganisms needs to be taken to be safe."

Adam Hegsted

Eat Good Group (Baba, Republic Tap House + Kitchen, Francaise and more)

Broasted Chicken Dinner at Park Inn Bar & Grill, because "fried chicken is such a mess and so much work." Plus, who has a broaster (steamer/roaster combo) at home?

Ian Wingate

Outsider

Rotisserie Cauliflower at Outsider.

Taco Whettos (made with beef cheek barbacoa) at Kismet.

Lauren Blumenthal

Sorella

Dante's Meatballs at Sorella, because "although meatballs may seem very simple to most people, this 100-year-old recipe is extremely hard to beat."

Polenta Lasagna at Italia Trattoria. "It's so unique and delicious in the most simple and comforting way."

Almaz Ainuu

Queen of Sheba