Dining Out 2023: It's Complicated

click to enlarge Dining Out 2023: It's Complicated

My mom is notoriously hard to take out to eat. She's a homebody, so she doesn't look forward to a night out. She's also a pretty good cook, and she doesn't dread dishes. So anytime I finally convince her to try a new dinner spot with me, I usually get the same response: It's good, but why couldn't I just do this at home?

This year's Dining Out guide is an ode to dishes that are best not attempted at home. Some are intensely technical, others are way too time-consuming, and one calls for more ingredients than a typical grocery list.

Let's leave it to the professionals to simmer the perfect broth for hours on end or mold chocolate into pinecones or deep-fry hand-rolled sushi. Go ahead and taste the hard-earned fruit of someone else's labor. Let the experts impress you with their most dramatic skills.

Besides the featured dishes, make sure to check out the list of recommendations from local chefs for dishes even they don't want to make for themselves.

Here's to memorable meals and impressive imaginations that are way beyond our skill level. This one's for you, Mom.

— ELIZA BILLINGHAM

Related
Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

Related
The overwhelming prep and process to make &#10;Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

The overwhelming prep and process to make Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

Related
Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

Don't mess around in Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

Related
Inland Pacific Kitchen's desserts&#10; are so creative and complex, &#10;they don't even look like food

Inland Pacific Kitchen's desserts are so creative and complex, they don't even look like food

Related
Difficult drinks that are dangerously delicious

Difficult drinks that are dangerously delicious

Related
Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

The original print version of this article was headlined "Don't Try This At Home"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of Dining Out, Don't Try This At Home

The overwhelming prep and process to make Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

By Seth Sommerfeld

The overwhelming prep and process to make &#10;Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

By Madison Pearson

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

Don't mess around in Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

By Eliza Billingham

Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

By Colton Rasanen

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend
More »

More from Dining Out Guide

The overwhelming prep and process to make Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

By Seth Sommerfeld

The overwhelming prep and process to make &#10;Mole's signature chocolate-y Mexican sauce

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

By Madison Pearson

Beef rendang takes nearly two days to make and originated in Indonesia, but d'bali Asian Bistro has brought its complex flavors to Airway Heights

Don't mess around in Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

By Eliza Billingham

Don't mess around in &#10;Coeur d'Alene with Kaiju's deep-fried, &#10;banned-in-Japan King Kong roll

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

By Colton Rasanen

Los Habaneros' birria takes hours to make and combines Mexican history, family tradition and cultural legend

Wanna know what even the professionals don't want to make at home? Check out these recommendations from local chefs

By Eliza Billingham

Wanna know what even the professionals don't want to make at home? Check out these recommendations from local chefs

Inland Pacific Kitchen's desserts are so creative and complex, they don't even look like food

By Summer Sandstrom

Inland Pacific Kitchen's desserts&#10; are so creative and complex, &#10;they don't even look like food

Difficult drinks that are dangerously delicious

By Eliza Billingham

Difficult drinks that are dangerously delicious
More »
More Dining Out Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Idaho Bach Festival @ University of Idaho Haddock Performance Hall

Mon., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 5-11, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation