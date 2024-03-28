Best Brunch

BRUNCHEONETTE

With a menu featuring a unique mix of southern flavors, from chilaquiles to shrimp and grits, as well as classic favorites like waffles and pancakes, Bruncheonette has been serving tasty brunch in Spokane since 2016. Like all great brunch places, they also take their morning cocktails seriously, with two dozen mimosa flavors and a wealth of spiked coffee options. The best part? You don't have to wait for the weekend: They're open for that delightful convergence of breakfast and lunch every day of the week between 7 am and 2 pm. (SW)

2nd PLACE: House of Brunch

3rd PLACE: Chaps

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside, Coeur d'Alene Resort