Frank's Diner

FRANK'S DINER

As the most important meal of the day, breakfast in an inspiring location is even more nourishing. Make that two locations for Frank's Diner: downtown and North Spokane, both housed in a restored vintage railroad car. You needn't be a history buff to appreciate Frank's Diner, but you do need to bring your appetite. In addition to omelets, baked goods and an assortment of generously portioned breakfast entrees, Frank's is THE place for eggs benedict, with eight options ranging from the new Southern caprese benedict with fried green tomatoes to the Irish with house-made corned beef. Or make it a classic — English muffin, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce — like Frank's Diner itself. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Chaps
3rd PLACE: Old European
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Chomper Cafe, Hayden

