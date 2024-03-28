Best Of

Sarah Hamilton Face

SARAH HAMILTON FACE

There's more to beauty than meets the eye, and the team at Sarah Hamilton FACE focus on helping each client achieve their goals without creating overdone results. Combining their years of experience with high-quality products and services, its staff prioritizes creating a friendly, relaxing environment for all. FACE offers laser treatments, fillers, microneedling, botox, tattoo removal and much more, so clients can meet many of their medical and aesthetic needs. Founder Sarah Hamilton is nationally renowned and has almost two decades of experience that she imparts by training skincare professionals around the country. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Crafted Beauty
3rd PLACE: Renew Aesthetics & IV Hydration Bar, Coeur d'Alene

