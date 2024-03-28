Best Local Winery

ARBOR CREST WINE CELLARS

Tucked away near the historic Hutton Settlement on the outskirts of Spokane city limits, Arbor Crest Wine Cellars sits in the majestic Cliff House Estate, a grand cliffside manor with sweeping views of the Inland Northwest. The winery offers an extensive menu of fine wines made from Columbia Valley grapes. The wines are thoughtfully paired with charcuterie, hummus plates, fudge truffles, steak, lamb, baba ganoush and other delicacies. In summer, the winery hosts an outdoor concert series featuring local artists. The estate is also a prime spot for weddings, bridal showers and other special events. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Barrister Winery

3rd PLACE: Winescape

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene Cellars