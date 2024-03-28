Best Mexican Food

DE LEON'S TACO & BAR

Some business owners aspire to build empires. Sergio and Mayra De Leon have built communities. "We love what we do, love our customers and are so grateful for our amazing staff!" says Sergio De Leon. Since opening their namesake restaurant and grocery store in 2005, the company has since expanded to four Spokane locations and a newly opened restaurant in Coeur d'Alene. This year's double-win was especially exciting for the De Leons. "Voted Best Margarita made us jump for joy!" says Sergio, describing the popularity of their margarita flights. "We have such a vast variety of margaritas, and we are thrilled to see everyone enjoying them." (CSz)