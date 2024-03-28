click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo T-Blue Boutique owner Kareen Link

Kareen Link once dreamed of running her own business, making meaningful connections with women while playing dress-up. And now she's done it — times three.

In 1994, while visiting family in Coeur d'Alene, Link fell in love with the town and everything it stood for.

"I was like 'What the downtown summer voodoo is this? I'm moving here!'"

While Link initially landed in real estate, after 12 years she decided she wanted a change.

So in 2009, with zero retail experience, she and a former partner bought what was formerly Tiffany Blue Boutique in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Shortly thereafter, they changed the name to T-Blue Boutique and opened two new stores, one in Riverstone and then Hayden.

"I wanted to be involved in women's lives in the community in something I loved to do passionately and really speak life and beauty into them and maybe change the way they see themselves in the mirror — help them to see their worth and identity, which you really can do in a cute pair of jeans," Link says, laughing.

While all three stores definitely have the T-Blue stamp of style, they also have their own distinctive vibe.

"Because the locations are in a smaller community and relatively close to each other, we wanted to give our customers three different shopping experiences," Link says. "So we decided to style each store with its own flair, so we could play dress-up with everybody."

The downtown store, on Sherman Avenue showcases one-of-a-kind showstoppers, but also stocks looks that are classic and timeless, and fun and funky.

"Then we realized, 'Let's make something more similar with the same style, flavor and idea, but more price conscious," says Link. "So we opened the Riverstone store in 2012."

"Four years later, we needed that store where, you know, you're always going to find that classic piece you can put in your closet and wear all the time. So we opened in Hayden."

The Hayden location has menswear as well. Eventually, Link would like to expand the men's selection in all three locations.

Reflecting on the past 15 years she's been living her dream, Link says the relationships she's built with fellow retailers and the community at large — but most of all, the crew of women who work for her and the women who walk through T-Blue's doors — has been the absolute frosting on the cake.

"From breast cancer survivors to divorce to first dates, you hear and see everything in the dressing room," says Link. "It almost makes me emotional because women have let me, and the girls who work for me, into their lives and most secret places because there's that trust."

"I love doing this, and I'll do it for as long as I can."