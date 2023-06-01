Question of the Week

If you could play any character on stage or in film, who would it be?

DYLAN CASTLE

I want to be Scrooge from A Christmas Carol. Bah humbug, of course! Just because I get to say that line.

Do you actually hate Christmas?

No, not at all.





BRIAN CHAFFE

I would want to be—what's the name of the character, the master, the hotel key that was from Les Mis? Because he was kind of that sort of ornery character. Or in Shakespeare I'd play Falstaff, right? So those would be the sort of characters that I would get a kick out of playing. Sort of a glint of humor. Rowdy, big, but not the star.





MARIA LATHROP

Auntie Mame—I would love to be Mame. It's kind of old. I think it was in the late '60s, early '70s. It's about a woman who adopts this young boy and brings them into her home and creates a different life. And she has this wonderful song about "Open Every Window."







SARA TAYLOR

I think it would be cool to be in Cats and be the lead, the gal that sings the "Memories" song. But only if I could borrow somebody's voice to do it. Otherwise, no.









PARKER TAYLOR

I'd be in Baby Driver. I'd just be the main Baby guy.

I can see that!










INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
5/26/23, SPOKANE CIVIC THEATRE

