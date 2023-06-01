Question of the Week

DYLAN CASTLE

I want to be Scrooge from A Christmas Carol. Bah humbug, of course! Just because I get to say that line.

Do you actually hate Christmas?

BRIAN CHAFFE

MARIA LATHROP

SARA TAYLOR

PARKER TAYLOR

I'd be in Baby Driver. I'd just be the main Baby guy.

INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM