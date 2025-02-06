Be a part of the Bing's legacy, listen to local tunes; plus, new music!

HAVE A SEAT

The Bing Crosby Theater is a treasured Spokane landmark. Since 1915, the theater has brought audiences everything from local dance shows to big-name music stars and now, it's time for an upgrade. The Friends of The Bing invite community members to show their love for the cherished building by donating to its "Save a Seat" campaign created to fund new theater seating. Those who donate $500 or more will be recognized with a personalized, engraved brass nameplate on one of the new theater seats, becoming part of the theater's lasting legacy. For more information, visit bingcrosbytheater.com/donate or call 509-227-7638. (MADISON PEARSON)

SOUNDS OF A CITY

When it comes to community building, few others do it quite like KYRS Thin Air Community Radio. Since moving its offices into the downtown Central Library in late 2022, KYRS has been busier than ever bringing unique, quality radio shows to Spokane airwaves. Its newest venture is Lilac City Sounds, a radio show that taps into the heartbeat of the local music scene. Each session spotlights local talent through live performances and conversations about artists' musical journeys. The first installation featured the ever-jazzy David Larsen Quartet and the most recent featured folk-rock outlet The Bed Heads. Catch the show live on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 pm at KYRS.org. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 7.

SHARON VAN ETTEN & THE ATTACHMENT THEORY, SHARON VAN ETTEN & THE ATTACHMENT THEORY
After putting out many of the best singer-songwriter albums in recent decades, Sharon Van Etten let her longtime band in on the ground floor of the writing process for her seventh studio album (and rebranded to include them).

JINJER, DUÉL
The much-buzzed-about, female-fronted Ukrainian progressive metal band releases more cathartic fury on its fifth LP.

DREAM THEATER, PARASOMNIA
The prog-metal stalwart's original drummer Mike Portnoy returns after nearly a decade-and-a-half hiatus to give Dream Theater a propulsive jolt. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

