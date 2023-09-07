Majestic mural, radio silence; plus, new music!

STRIKING SPRAGUE MURAL

The next time you're cruising by New Moon Art Gallery, located on the west side of the Sprague Union District, you may notice a vivid display of local fauna and flora painted along a fence paralleling Sprague Avenue. This mural, which the gallery commissioned and named Gateway to the Sprague Union District, was painted by Spokane artist Kim Long and features animals and insects with mechanical, steampunk-esque components integrated into their figures, such as a bee with robotic wings or a turkey with a gear as a tail. Long incorporates bold colors and nature-inspired forms into much of her art. This recently completed project showcases eye-catching depictions of the world around us while serving as a cheerful welcome to the thriving and historic business district. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

KEWU SIGNING OFF

Eastern Washington University's longtime, on-campus, non-commercial jazz radio station 89.5 KEWU-FM is going silent at the end of this year. The station formed in 1950 and has since served as a local staple for jazz enthusiasts and those seeking melodic, commercial-free tunes to play on their daily drive to work or as relaxing background music. An announcement from EWU about the station's end mentions that the school is looking into other options for student-focused broadcasting, like podcasting. KEWU plans to continue airing with preloaded programming for the next four months, concluding its 74 years on-air with a grand finale set to include a performance by EWU's Jazz Ensemble. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Sept. 8.

OLIVIA RODRIGO, GUTS. The pop star readies her sophomore album. Maybe this time around, all her songs won't be blatant plagiarisms! Alleged, we mean.

COURTNEY BARNETT, END OF THE DAY. The Aussie indie rocker known for her cheeky lyricism goes in the completely opposite direction with a free-flowing, ambient instrumental album.

ANJIMILE, THE KING. Foreboding electronic layers of dark pop underscore Anjimile's emotionally brutal exploration of the Black trans experience in America. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

