Red Room Lounge says goodbye with a communal celebration of Craig Larsen's life

this week with the sudden and unexpected death of Red Room Lounge owner Craig Larsen. Since opening in 2006, the downtown venue had catered to all corners of the local music scene with everything from open mics and jam nights to hip-hop and EDM shows. Under Larsen's guidance, it became a spot where Spokane musicians of all genres played their first shows and connected with folks across the sonic spectrum.With Larsen no longer at the helm, the Red Room will be shutting down. In a scene the size of Spokane, losing such a hub for creativity feels like an extra brutal blow.Before closing its doors for good, the Red Room will be open one last night this Friday, Jan. 24, for "This One's For Craig," a communal gathering to celebrate Larsen's life and the creative ecosystem he helped foster at the venue.Of course, it wouldn't be a tribute to Larsen without a heavy dose of live music. With that in mind, the eveningis set to feature an array of local artists who were part of the Red Room's eclectic sound including Kung Fu Vinyl, Fat Ladies, Jus Wright, Bangrz, Wherever We Land and more.